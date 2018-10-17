Results Driven Marketing LLC Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness Sponsoring Cleaning For a Cause On Annual BRA Day USA

Created in 2011, BRA Day aims to raise awareness about the different reconstruction options available for women who are going to have a mastectomy.

Today, it’s the 7th Annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day, also known as BRA Day for short. Created in 2011, BRA Day aims to raise awareness about the different reconstruction options available for women who are going to have a mastectomy. During the celebration, Penn Plastic Surgery collects gently used bras and distributes them to breast cancer survivors and survivors of domestic abuse.

Faculty and staff from Penn Plastic Surgery and The Breast Cancer Program invite patients and survivors to their educational and celebratory event to help close the loop on Breast Cancer. The event will be held tonight, October 17th from 5:30 till 7:30 pm at The Smilow Center for Transitional Research.

Results Driven Marketing CEO, Janeene High, underwent a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery in 2013 as a preventative measure after finding out she tested positive for the BRCA2. Doctors gave High an 82% chance of developing breast cancer, which her mother passed away from at the young age of 41.

“I had to make a scary and tough decision after receiving the news I was BRCA2 positive,” said High. “After suffering the loss of my mother so young and hearing the news from doctors, I wanted to do whatever I needed to ensure I took the steps to prevent breast cancer from running its course.”

BRA Day is especially important to High in order to spread Breast Cancer awareness and tell her own personal story to potentially inspire other women in the difficult stages of deciding what to do next.

In honor of BRA Day and Breast Cancer Awareness, Results Driven Marketing has also become a sponsor for Cleaning for a Reason. Cleaning for a Reason cleans the homes of those suffering from breast cancer who are too sick and unable to do it themselves. They accept donations and also offer the option of gifting their cleaning services to a sick loved one.

“I am constantly looking for ways to spread awareness and in some way help those who may be suffering from the effects of breast cancer,” said High. “I also love to encourage charitable behavior within the Results Driven Marketing family to teach philanthropic values to those around me.”

If you would like to be a part of BRA Day, it isn’t too late to register. Visit https://bit.ly/2Esi8Ac for more information about the event. Also, if you would like more information about how to get involved with Cleaning for a Reason, visit their website https://bit.ly/KMxRbr and learn how you can make an impact on someone’s life.

