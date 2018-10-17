Pediatric Health Associates Physician Shelly Flais is Editor-in-Chief of New AAP Resource

Physician Shelly Flais, MD, FAAP is the Editor-in-Chief of American Academy of Pediatrics’ new book, Caring For Your School-Age Child, 3rd Edition.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric Health Associates physician Shelly Flais, MD, FAAP is the Editor-in-Chief of American Academy of Pediatrics’ new book, Caring For Your School-Age Child, 3rd Edition.

Caring For Your School-Age Child offers parenting advice for parents of children ages 5-12. The book focuses on dealing with mental health and behavioral conditions as well as resilience and general life skills. This updated and comprehensive 3rd Edition also covers topics such as emergency preparedness, money management, screen time and internet safety.

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with American Academy of Pediatrics as Editor-in-Chief of Caring for Your School-Age Child, 3rd Edition. As a parent myself, I understand the daily challenges and sought to create a comprehensive resource that addresses many common concerns," said Shelly Flais, MD, FAAP.

Shelly Flais, MD, FAAP is a pediatrician at Pediatric Health Associates in Naperville, Illinois as well as an instructor of clinical pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Flais is also the author of American Academy of Pediatrics’ book Raising Twins.

About Pediatric Health Associates

Pediatric Health Associates is a pediatric medical practice providing preventative care, nutrition counseling and lactation consultations for infants and children. Currently, Pediatric Health Associates has offices in Naperville, West Chicago, Plainfield, North Aurora and Bolingbrook, Illinois. Pediatric Health Associates pediatricians are on staff at Edward Hospital, AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.