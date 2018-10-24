Osteoarthritis, Analgesic And Immunosupressive Drugs Increasingly Dominate The Musculoskeletal Drugs Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs to treat osteoarthritis, together with analgesics and immunosupressives, were worth $82 billion to the global pharmaceutical industry in 2017, a new report from The Business Research Company, Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, shows. This part of the pharmaceutical market will increase in size to $117 billion by 2021, when it will account for 75% of the world’s largest pharma market, that for musculoskeletal drugs. The other segments, drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and muscle relaxants, will then be worth $60 billion between them to the drug industry.

Many musculoskeletal disorders are incurable so that patients will take these pain- and inflammation-reducing drugs either continuously or periodically for life. As their incidence is age-related, the increase in the size of the aging population is one factor driving the growth of this segment of the pharma industry. Other factors are increasing obesity and stress levels, both of which are becoming increasingly prevalent globally.

Growth and size make the musculoskeletal drugs market one where huge opportunities are available to the pharmaceutical industry, opportunities that companies can exploit through strategies such as launching non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for acute musculoskeletal pain and discovering new indications for muscle relaxants.

Pharmaceutical industry data show that the musculoskeletal drugs market is fragmented, with the top ten brands accounting for less than 8% of the total. GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Daiichi Sankyo and Johnson and Johnson are among the largest players in this market.

