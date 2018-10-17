Off-Prescription Dermatology Drugs In The BRICs Are A Good Strategic Play For Pharma Industry, New Research Shows

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, a new report from The Business Research Company, shows that India, China, Russia and Brazil are the major economies where the skin conditions drugs Industry is experiencing its fastest sales growth. In the four years 2018 to 2021, the markets in India, China and Russia will increase by around 10% a year while Brazil’s, despite the country’s economic woes, will achieve over 6% annually, according to forecasts by TBRC. In contrast the pharmaceutical market size in the world’s largest economy, the USA, will increase by only just over 4% while most European markets, such as that of Italy, will grow even more slowly over the same period.

The relatively rapid growth of sales for these drugs in the fast-growing regions is partly explained by the sale of many of these drugs without prescription so that limited access to medical services does not hold back the market, especially as the populations urbanize. Another factor is the presence of large populations in tropical or subtropical regions where dermatological disease incidence is high. In some countries of these regions rapid growth of GDP per capita is also a factor in high market growth. These factors make these regions present good opportunities to manufacturers of drugs used to treat skin conditions.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=793&type=smp

One of the fast-growing regions for sales of dermatology drugs, Asia Pacific, is about the same size as North America's, the world's largest; the others are smaller. The global market for dermatology drugs itself is a comparatively small one, representing 3.5% of the global pharmaceutical market as a whole.

Dermatology drugs are used for the treatment of skin conditions such as dermatitis (including eczema), rosacea, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, onychomycosis, hair loss, acne, immune disorders (including psoriasis), microbial infections (bacterial, fungal, and viral), vascular and pigmented lesion removal, common warts, seborrheic keratosis, and other skin diseases.

The leading competitor in the global market for dermatology drugs is the USA's Johnson & Johnson, closely followed by Allergan, which is headquartered in Dublin, Eire, and Galderma, with its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. These three companies share about a third of the market between them. Nearly 50% is split among a large number of small pharma businesses.

Request for Discount at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=793&type=discount

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new industry reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies in over 300 markets, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. It provides a pharmaceutical industry overview, pharmaceutical industry analysis, past drug industry statistics and forecasts. Like the other reports in the series it also provides market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors. These industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

Where To Learn More

Read the Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for more information on the following:

Markets Covered: Pharmaceutical drugs, healthcare market, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs, ophthalmology drugs. Healthcare market segments size and growth for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Companies Covered: Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Pharmaceutical drugs market size, historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, pharmaceutical drugs market split by segments (musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs, ophthalmology drugs) historic and forecast size, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Other Data: Per capita average pharmaceutical drugs expenditure and pharmaceutical drugs market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; number of general practitioners, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per general practitioner, number of pharmacies per 100,000 population, number of pharmacists, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmacist, number of employees in pharmaceutical industry, average revenue per pharmaceutical employee, number of pharmaceutical enterprises, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmaceutical enterprise, generic & branded sales proportion by country (value), and new drug approvals- 2017, by country

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global pharmaceutical drugs market, PESTEL analysis, pharmaceutical drugs market customer information, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 pharmaceutical drugs companies, pharmaceutical drugs market trends and strategies, pharmaceutical drugs market key mergers and acquisitions

Strategies For Participants In The Pharma Industry: The report explains 43 trend-based strategies for pharma and healthcare, including, for the dermatology drugs market, development of new drugs referred to as immune modulators for the treatment of skin diseases such as eczema, and early switching from Rx-To-OTC.

Opportunities For Pharma Companies: The report identifies the global, regional and country subsegments where the pharma and healthcare market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures in the report: 151

Number of Tables in the report: 151

Download Complete Table of Contents at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=793&type=toc

