Shoulder, Wrist, Elbow And Foot & Ankle Replacement Market Gets A Huge Boost From Technology

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the market for minor orthopedic replacement implants has recently accelerated to 6.8% year on year, Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, a report from The Business Research Company shows, so will be worth over $2150 billion in 2021. All these minor joint replacements are highly complex and have previously suffered from a high failure rate, so that it has taken technological advances in both the implants themselves and the surgery to make this market grow. For example, metals such as titanium, cobalt, chromium, molybdenum and other new materials such as polyethylene have replaced the plastics and ceramics that were earlier being used in the design and manufacture of implants. The metals have a porous surface which enhances osteo-integration, thus reducing revision rates. Polyethylene reduces wear and improves the longevity of the minor joint replacement implants. This shift towards new high quality materials in implants has driven the market since 2013. Longer life for implants makes them suitable for use in younger fracture patients, for whom they were previously not recommended owing to the need for replacement every 10 to 15 years.

By far the largest segment of the minor orthopedic implants market is shoulder replacement. Second largest is the foot & ankle replacement implant market. Growth in all four segments - shoulder, wrist, elbow and foot & ankle implants - has accelerated recently.

North America is by far the world's largest market for minor orthopedic replacement implants. It currently accounts for 62% of global minor orthopedic replacement implant sales by value. The major driver of the market in the region is the growing number of Americans who suffer with arthritis. In the USA the arthritis population of 54.4 million adults in 2013-15 will rise to 78.4 million by 2040. Of these 78.4 million adults, 34.6 million adults will report arthritis-based activity limitations. Procedure volumes in the USA are currently over five times as great as those in the second largest market, Germany. The US orthopedic market, like the US orthopedic market is the world’s largest and many of the top orthopedic device companies are located there.

Implant prices are highest in Asia - over $7000 in China and over $6000 in India. These high prices, especially in emerging economies, have supported the growth of generic manufacturers, following the expiry of patents for implants. For example, around sixteen generic companies have entered the orthopedic replacement implants market in the USA, including Orthosolutions, Covenant Orthopedics, Ortho Direct USA, and Emerge Medical. These generic companies are making copies of legacy implants with proven designs and biomaterials. They offer lower prices than those of branded implants and are thus a big threat for the big orthopedic device manufacturers such as Stryker, J&J/DePuy/Synthes, Zimmer/Biomet, Smith & Nephew and Medtronic Spine.

Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 is one of a series of new industry reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies in a range of industries, provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers. Strategy recommendations are included and the best market opportunities are identified.

