ITOM Specialist, Aspire Systems Sponsoring ServiceNow Now Summit in Amsterdam
Aspire Systems is sponsoring Now Summit, Amsterdam to collaborate and partner with enterprises looking to build an ITOM Solution using ServiceNow platform.
Now Summit is a place to learn, connect, and get inspired by ServiceNow visionaries, customers, and partners. This complimentary 1 day program delivers the best of Knowledge 2018 content, ServiceNow’s annual global ServiceNow event which took place in Las Vegas. Experience targeted attends the keynote presentations, education sessions, and additional networking opportunities in ExpoNow. Discover how ServiceNow can help you deliver great employee and customer experiences.
Aspire is sponsoring ServiceNow’s Knowledge and Now Summit conferences for the past three years. Our core focus lies in helping enterprises build an efficient and cost effective ITOM solution that simplifies their IT team’s job. Aspire has strong capabilities to implement ITOM modules - Discovery, Event Management, Orchestration, Service Mapping, Cloud Management, well within your budget limits - through their offshore, onsite and near shore delivery models.
“This is the second consecutive year we are sponsoring Now Summit in Amsterdam. Our ServiceNow practice is growing exponentially in the EU regions, we have also setup a new development center in Poland, this Now Summit falls in right time for Aspire. We are really excited to enable enterprises leverage ITOM modules in resolving today’s Enterprise Service Management challenges.” said Ananth Krishnamoorthy, Director of Infrastructure Support and ServiceNow Implementation Practice.
Aspire invites attendees to its booth to participate in their discussions about ITOM and take away the best practices back home. Registrations can also prebook their sessions with our consultants online.
