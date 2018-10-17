Dr. Srikumar Rao of the Rao Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

COMMACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human predicament: we want to be happy, to be free of suffering, but invariably we find there is still something a little bit off with our life. We live our entire lives desperately striving but never reaching. We're unhappy with our career choice, in our relationships, with our finances. We are always finding that we’re not where we’d like to be, and it detracts from our ability to be truly happy, peaceful, and content.

Dr. Srikumar Rao is an executive coach, motivational speaker and founder of the Rao Institute. Dr. Rao has helped thousands of executives, professionals, and entrepreneurs all over the world achieve quantum leaps in effectiveness, resiliency and overall happiness through his Creativity and Personal Mastery program.

"This course will profoundly change your life, and if it doesn't, we've both failed,” says Dr. Rao.

Today, Dr. Rao’s Creativity and Personal Mastery remains the only business school course in the world to have its own alumni association. The course shows students how to discover their unique purpose, creativity and happiness, through individual and group work and a different philosophical orientation.

“We believe we live in the real world, but we don't,” explains Dr. Rao. “We live in a real world, not the real world. The world we live in is a world that we have constructed through our mental models, and this is actually a hugely liberating thought. If you're living in the real world and you don't like it, you have to grin and bear it, but if you're living in a real world you’ve constructed, and you don't like it, there's hope. You can deconstruct the parts of it you don't like and build it up again. My program teaches you how to do this.”

Dr. Rao was inspired to develop the course through personal experience.

“There was a time in my life when I wasn’t really enjoying what I did and I felt stuck,” says Dr. Rao. “I got the idea to collect the teachings of the world's great masters, strip them of their religious and cultural connotations, and adapt them so they're acceptable to intelligent people in a post-industrial society. The thought of doing something like that made me come alive. I created the course and the rest is history.”

According to Dr. Rao, the great masters of the world completely understood the human predicament and developed solutions that have been tested over millennia and they absolutely work. However, they spoke in the language and used examples that were relevant to the time and geography that they were in. The concepts are valid, but not the examples or the way in which they were put down. Dr. Rao has sought to address this problem.

“This has everything to do with our relationship to ourselves,” says Dr. Rao. “Any time you get into the habit of comparing yourself with someone else, that is a sure path to misery. You're unique, you're you, there's never going to be another person like you. This is not something to be proud of. Or ashamed of. It is simply something to accept and when you do, you experience a feeling of lightness.”

“We spend enormous time and emotional energy in putting up a mask because we want to be perceived in a particular way. And we frequently have no clue that our effort is failing. This is draining. We only recognize how enervating it is when we put down our mask,” explains Dr. Rao.

His programs show you how weighty your mask is and how you can put it down.

Dr. Rao is the author of Are You Ready to Succeed: Unconventional Strategies for Achieving Personal Mastery in Business and Life (2006).

“I really believe that I am the trustee for this information that was articulated by these giants,” says Dr. Rao. “My job is to make the transmission of this information as clear and powerful as I can and get my self out of the way. I am proud of being a good instrument.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Srikumar Rao in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 17th and November 14th at 11am ET and with Jim Masters on October 24th and November 7th at 11am ET.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on The Rao Institute, visit www.theraoinstitute.com.

Dr. Rao also has a special gift for everyone who listens to his shows on CUTV News Radio. For more information, visit https://theraoinstitute.com/cutv/