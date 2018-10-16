The American Red Cross Partners With Solar Cooking Start-Up GoSun Inc.

GoSun Solar Oven In Action

GoSun Inc., a team that is leading the innovation of solar cooking products, today announced a brand licensing alliance with the American Red Cross.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand licensing alliance established to develop co-branded solar relief products.

GoSun Inc., a team that is leading the innovation of solar cooking products, today announced a brand licensing alliance with the American Red Cross in order to have co-branded GoSun products widely available for clean and fuel-free cooking in case of an emergency or disaster. The co-branded products to be included initially are the ultra-portable GoSun Go and the easy to use and incredibly fast cooking GoSun Sport.

GoSun's Sport and Go models are perfectly equipped to cook hot food in all environments with only the power of the sun. The stoves are safe, fast, storable, and lightweight. From cooking hot food to pasteurizing water the GoSun suite of products are built perfectly for disaster and preparedness situations. Retail stores are beginning to carry GoSun’s alternative powered products in areas prone to threat from floods, storms, hurricanes and other major weather events causing power outages and affecting millions of people annually.

"GoSun is regularly examining new relationships that can help to us impact communities around the world in a positive way," said Patrick Sherwin, founder of GoSun. "Curating the American Red Cross Brand Licensee relationship aligns with our global mission to assist those in need during emergencies, and to educate people on clean cooking practices."

"Part of the Red Cross mission is to help people prepare for emergencies," said Jim Parker, Executive Director of Brand Licensing for the Red Cross. "Having solar products on hand will benefit those affected by power outages due to a wide range of events and disasters."

About GoSun Inc.

GoSun is a young company comprised of designers, engineers, and change-makers, intent on serving the world with unique solar solutions. GoSun has been determined since day one to make a worldwide impact with the power of solar innovation. They received a UN Grant from The Global Alliance for Clean cookstoves for a Pilot Study in Guatemala in 2014, and have been recognized since by many organizations for consistently innovating the space of solar cooking and solar product development.