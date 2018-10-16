B. Riley Wealth Management Appoints New Managing Director to Lead Growth Strategy

B. Riley Wealth Management combines boutique firm culture with diverse services platform

MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. (“BRWM”), a provider of comprehensive wealth management services and a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), appoints industry veteran Craig Pirtle Managing Director. In his new role, Pirtle will focus on the firm’s growth strategy by adding new advisors and maximizing current advisor competitiveness by leveraging the capabilities and services of other B. Riley Financial companies.

B. Riley Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies, and individuals. These subsidiaries, which include BRWM (fka Wunderlich Securities Inc.), MK Capital Advisors, B. Riley FBR, Inc., B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, Great American Group, LLC and most recently GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, give B. Riley Financial a diverse platform with a multitude of resources and capabilities ranging from investment banking and institutional brokerage to investment management and business advisory services.

The combination of services provided by B. Riley Financial, including the comprehensive wealth management services of BRWM and MK Capital Advisors, and the award-winning research and comprehensive capital markets capabilities of B. Riley FBR, presents unique business development opportunities and offers unparalleled advantages to financial advisors.

“There is tremendous synergistic potential across this firm,” said Bryant Riley, Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial. “Our goal has always been to build our platform with added services and resources that strengthen our firm overall and enable us to better serve our clients. B. Riley Wealth Management is a perfect example of cross-platform utilization. Our financial advisors benefit from unique access to the expertise and capabilities of our institutional broker-dealer, as well as our other investment management and advisory business units, to the direct benefit of their clients.”

Along with delivering on platform synergies, expansion in the wealth management space is also part of the plan.

“Our position as a well-capitalized boutique wealth management firm, with an excellent culture and competitive compensation structure, means we can selectively add top advisors to our current branch network and opportunistically expand into new areas,” states Pirtle. “This is an exciting time for the firm and I’m excited to contribute to its growing success.”

Tom Kelleher, Co-CEO of B. Riley Financial added: “We’re fortunate to have such a great team in place and a platform that provides advisors with a competitive edge.”

To learn more about B. Riley Financial, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley Wealth Management has over 175 financial advisors and over 20 branches nationwide. Learn more about B. Riley Wealth Management at www.brileywealth.com.