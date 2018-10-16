BriefBuy.com announces the introduction of the Cool Cloze brand, bringing new innovative blends to men’s underwear.

Still wearing what your mother bought you in high school? Cool Cloze Trendsetting men's underwear at BriefBuy

HINSDALE, ILLINOIS, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brief Buy announced the introduction of Cool Cloze men’s underwear brand. The Cool Cloze brand brings new and innovative yarn blends and fabrics to men’s underwear drawers.

The current Cool Cloze lines offered at BriefBuy.com includes products crafted from Lenzing Modal, Milk Silk and Bamboo Silk. These modern blends are ultra-soft, lightweight, and luxurious on the skin. Also highly air permeating and moisture-wicking – all a perfect fit for men’s underwear. These fantastic fabrics are better known internationally than in the US, but they are becoming more and more popular here because of their great qualities, luxurious feel and advantages over cotton.

One important advantage the have over cotton is that they are more flexible because of a 4-way stretch (vs. the 2-way stretch of Cotton). This 4-Way stretch means that the new materials comfortably stretch – all ways -- around contours to create a personalized ‘3-D’ fit. This is unlike traditional underwear which attempts to accommodate all shapes with a handful of standardized sizes.

Modal, Milk Silk and Bamboo Silk also handle moisture better than cotton since they are lighter weight and quicker drying so they don’t hold moisture in the same way cotton does. Their lighter weight also makes them more air permeating, which means they are cooler than cotton.

Cool Cloze selected these materials for the current line at BriefBuy.com in order to bring their luxurious comfort to everyday wear, at every day prices.

