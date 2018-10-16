Emergency Responder Michael J. Riley, Sr., JD starts blog and commentary on Emergency Response Management
Michael J. Riley, Sr. is planning to inform the public about such emergency response developments that they may not read about in the newspaper or see on television. He notes that “in the business context, while an emergency situation is stressful, chaotic and financially demanding, I often see businesses that are not preparing for future disasters. Preparedness and response planning should be a priority, especially if the business is located in a region or zone that is disaster-prone.”
Thus, corporate emergency response plans are fundamental to give a company the best possibilities to reduce the financial and logistical impact of a natural disaster.
Such corporate preparedness programs and applicable response plans should be reviewed for accuracy and effective responses when new or additional variables are identified. This goes hand-in-hand with training employees accordingly. Only employees who are familiar and trained in accordance with the corporate emergency response plan are prepared to apply the best emergency response practices pursuant to the Plan.
Such corporate preparedness programs must take into consideration, for example:
IT Infrastructure: procedural details of computer backups, data restoration methods, the minimum requirements to re-establish business operations. Companies should consider outsourcing arrangements.
Contact lists: emergency personnel must have reliable contact information for all people important for applying the plan. Such contact information should be reviewed frequently.
Communications: there must be reliable communication channels to communicate with all parties involved.
Logistics & Supply Chain: The plan should include possible alternate resources that may be available, as well as alternative suppliers.
Essential Personnel: minimum staffing levels must be maintained.
Equipment: minimum necessary equipment must be provided and launched to minimize down time.
Michael J. Riley will provide more information on such preparedness plans and other emergency response issues on his blog.
Trained as a lawyer, J.D., University of Tennessee-Knoxville (1980), Mr. Riley currently serves FEMA as an Emergency Manager: Federal Emergency Management Agency, Operations Division Supervisor. Primary role is to ensure that efficient, effective communication and coordination between the Federal, State, Local, Tribal and/or Territorial (SLTT) governments at the lowest level of the incident on behalf of the incident management organization. Ensures that all actions are consistent with and support the incident objectives and the working assignments identified in the Incident Action Plan (IAP) for each Operational Period; and clear any proposed deviation to IAP and/or incident objective. Expertise include representation regarding personal injury, Small and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, contract compliance, procurement and ivil Rights.
