2018 Dicamba Market shows growth triggered by hazardous herbs and weeds

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Research Report on “Global Dicamba Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” that highlights the in-depth market analysis and covers significant data with future prospects of the market.

This report studies the Dicamba Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Dicamba market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Dicamba is a chlorophenoxy group compound containing benzoic acid herbicide. Its main application is in the agricultural industry, where it is used to control the growth of annual and perennial broad-leaved weeds in different crops. Dicamba is available in various formulations having different properties based on crop application.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Dicamba in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

1) The growth of weed on agricultural lands results in the blockage of drainage pipes, spreads diseases and pests, competes with crops for space, light, water, and nutrients and affect the crop yield with increasing the frost risk. These disadvantages compel farmers to incorporate various methods such as plowing, minimum tillage, mulching, crop rotation and intercropping, and using chemicals such as herbicides to eliminate weeds. Weed-killers such as dicamba acts as an effective herbicide that prevents the growth of weed for a long term. Research analysis on the global dicamba market identifies the increasing use of dicamba herbicide to control the implications of weed to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

2) The dicamba market appears to be highly concentrated. The industry research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and the growth prospects for the vendors in the dicamba herbicide market. Additionally, the report provides information about the strategies adopted by companies to enhance their revenue shares in this competitive market.

3) The availability of limited agricultural lands in certain regions and increasing problems of weed in croplands and non-crop lands in Europe are driving the demand for dicamba. It has been estimated that the demand for dicamba will increase in the forthcoming years due to the rising need for crops, which in turn, will drive the dicamba herbicide market.

4) The worldwide market for Dicamba is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Dicamba market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Dicamba market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

1) BASF

2) Bayer

3) Helena Chemical

4) Monsanto

5) Nufarm

6) Syngenta

Dicamba Market size split by Region

1) North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

2) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

3) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

4) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

5) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Dicamba market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Dicamba Market Size Split by Type

1) Cereals and grains

2) Oilseeds and pulses

3) Pastures and forage crops

Dicamba Market Size Split by Application

1) Agriculture

2) Lawn and turf

Key questions answered in this report

1) What will the Dicamba Market size is in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

2) What are the key Dicamba Market trends?

3) What is driving this Dicamba Market?

4) What are the challenges to Dicamba Market growth?

5) Who are the key vendors in this Dicamba Market space?

6) What are the Dicamba Market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

7) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Dicamba Market key vendor?

