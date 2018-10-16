Global Embedded Wireless Charger Market - Adoption of Qi-based Charging Will Boost the Market Growth | Arizton

Embedded Wireless Charger Market Insights & Forecast 2023

The global embedded wireless charger market is estimated to reach revenues of around $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 34% during 2017-2023.

The durability of inductive charging technology will drive the demand in the global embedded wireless charger market” — Lilien, Sr consultant

Arizton's recent market research report on the global embedded wireless charger market provides comprehensive industry analysis, trend forecasts, and competitive analysis. The research study segments the market by technology (inductive and resonant), by end-users type (public, corporates, transport, domestic, and other), by the geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA), and offers detailed competitive analysis.

This global wireless charger market research report also offers market share analysis in terms of unit shipment volume during the forecast period. The improvement in living standards and an increase in per capita disposable income is propelling the growth of the global market. The growing awareness about the latest technology is propelling the growth of the global wireless charger market.

The top 3 drivers and trends contributing to the evolution of the global wireless charger market are discussed below:

Qi-based Charging is the Key

The leading manufacturers are developing platform-based chargers that support all types of devices is augmenting the global wireless charger market. Qi-based devices are compatible with all the devices that are available in the global market. Qi wireless charging facilities are available such as airports, restaurants, travel, and offices and are gaining immense popularity in the global wireless charger market. Powermat, one of the leading providers of embedded wireless chargers and they installed chargers in Starbucks Coffee Shops after the Apple announced that its new iPhone 8 and onward series would be Qi wireless charging compatible. Various phone manufacturers are developing devices that are compatible with Qi charging, propelling the demand in the global market. Transports hubs like the Eurostar, JFK,and LAX airports have also installed Qi-compatible chargers. Further, Samsung S8 and Note 8 Phones are also Qi compatible. These chargers are designed to create an open eco-system and protect consumers and industry non-required investments in the global market. Furthermore, these devices prevent interface with implanted medical devices, car electronics, and other products, fueling the growth of the global wireless charger market.

Increased Adoption In-car Charging

The automotive manufacturers are leveraging technologies to develop the car’s ability to connect with the other vehicles and devices to enhance the driving experience, thereby driving the demand in the global wireless charger market. The mobile operators and automakers collaborating to deploy network technologies that support widespread, high-bandwidth connectivity, and enable remote management of the vehicle with the SIM card. These products are primarily designed to enhance the convenience and comfort of passengers and create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors in the global wireless charger market. These technological innovations will boost the demand for in-car wireless charging devices in the global market. KIA Motors, Chevrolet, Jeep, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Lexus, Cadillac, and Jaguar, are some of the top OEMs that are offering in-built cabin chargers. The number of car models with wireless charging facility was only 4 in 2013, but by 2016 it reached 58. The connected vehicle ensures optimizing the operation and maintenance of the vehicle and enhancing the consumer experience. Such developments will augment the growth of the global wireless charger market.



Increased Adoption of Smart Homes and Smart Offices

Home automation offers integrated, centralized control of individual systems such as small appliances, consumer electronics, environmental control systems, and building components and drives the demand in the global wireless charger market. The growing popularity of wireless modes of communication is contributing to the development of innovative charging devices in the global market. The development of smart homes will make it possible to program a complete and autonomous wireless charger, and they could become an integral part of a smart home in the global market. The establishment of smart homes and smart offices will positively impact the global wireless charger market.Furniture, appliances, electronics, and construction companies are now embedding the wireless chargers in the product its self. The devices such as smartphones, tablet, and laptops controlling the smart homes need to be charged so that one can fully utilize the benefits of the smart home. The use of such devices will drive the transformation of the global wireless charger market.

Major Geographies Included in Report are

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea



Major Vendors in the Global Embedded Wireless Charger Market

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Aircharge

Zens Group BV

U-way

Legrand

EazyCharge

Channel Well Technology (CWT)

Leggett & Platt

Wi-Charge

Mopar

Mojo Mobility

PowerSquare

UP-MFG

Energous

Kube Systems

Eggtronic

ChargeSpot

Samsung

Chargifi

The complete overview of the latest market research report on the global wireless charger market by Arizton is now available.

The report also offers a detailed study of major trends, drivers, challenges, and also provides the market size and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries.

Read more: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/embedded-wireless-charging-market