Florida Law Firm of Cuprys & Associates expands services to include L-Petitions for international Personnel Transfers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- America is a nation of immigrants. Yet its immigration policy is strict. Each day new restrictions are imposed on immigrants intending to enter the country. Immigration is easier for those who have immediate family members who are American citizens or green card holders, or who have a million dollars to invest, or who have extraordinary ability or skills. All others may feel that they have to abandon their dream of going to that great land of plenty and opportunity.Many people from around the world have an "American Dream." But they find that the road to this dream is no longer smooth and is turning rougher day by day. There is, however, a road which makes it possible for one to legally access the United States. On this road, there is no restriction to invest a minimum amount. One need not be a close relative of an American citizen, and one does not have to marry an American citizen. What is required is that a foreign company set up a U.S. affiliated company (Branch, Subsidiary, Affiliate or Joint Venture) in America. Then personnel can be transferred based on L-Visas.Explains attorney Magdalena Cuprys : “The L-Visa for international personnel transfers also applies to smaller companies. For example, the Executive of a trading company in Mexico with 10 employees can set up a subsidiary in the U.S. and then transfer to the U.S. on a so-called L-1A visa. The U.S. company can even be in a different line of business.” Ms. Cuprys explains in more detail.In order to qualify, one must demonstrate that the transferring employee has been employed abroad for at least one year out of the last three years as a Manager or in an Executive capacity (L-1A), or in a Specialized Knowledge position (L-1B).A person is called a "Manager" in the parlance of American immigration law when he/she manages the organization or a department of that organization, supervises and controls the work of other supervisory professional, or manages employees and has the authority to hire and fire those persons whom he supervises.If he/she is not supervising anyone then he/she should at least work at a senior level with the organization. A person who directs the management of the organization or a major part of it, sets the goals or policies of the organization or part of the organization, has extensive discretionary decision-making authority and is subjected to general supervision or direction only from higher level executives, partners, board of directors or the stock holders of the organization is deemed "executive" under the American immigration laws."Persons with Specialized Knowledge" are people having knowledge that is specific to the company where they are employed, its procedures and policies, company products, or particular marketing methods.This affiliated company then has the legal capacity to qualify an employee for an L-Visa, which affords one the legal right to transfer to America to take up a similar position with the American entity. With an L-1 visa, the employee has extensive rights and privileges in the USA, is fully authorized to work, travel and conduct business throughout the duration of the L-1 Visa for up to seven years. One can remain in America continuously until the L-1 status expires, and can travel in and out of America as often as desired. However, the employee is only allowed to work for the American affiliated company.This visa will initially be valid for 1-3 years (depending on how the U.S. affiliate has been doing business), and can thereafter be extended every 2 years for a total of 7 years. There are several immigration options once one holds an L-1 Visa through company sponsorship (Lawful Permanent Residence/Green Card). The accompanying family members (spouse/children) will also be eligible to obtain visas, and under newly enacted regulations, spouses are granted employment authorization (work permits). Children can attend US schools and universities and can often qualify for lower “In-State” tuition at Colleges and Universities.There is no need for the American company to have existed for a long time. In fact, it can be established immediately prior to the application for the L-1 visa. Even a sole proprietor may utilize the L-1 visa if he is able to demonstrate to the U.S. immigration authority that in his absence there would be a responsible person in his country of nationality to look after and manage day to day running of his business. It is not necessary that the U.S. affiliate carry on the very same business which is being carried on in the applicant’s home country.The whole process of setting up such an affiliate and obtaining the L-1 visa can be completed within a few weeks utilizing the Department of Homeland Security "Premium Processing" Service. This service processes cases within 2 weeks and can be an extremely efficient procedure.Concludes Ms. Cuprys: “The law firm of Cuprys & Associates/Serving Immigrants is here to assist clients in pursuing these and other available immigration avenues. In the business context, it is particularly important to seek legal advice before you act.”About Magdalena Ewa CuprysMagdalena Cuprys is the principal of Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Swift resolution of immigration-related issues is integral to a client’s ability to conduct business or reach their personal goals in the United States. Located in Miami and Clewiston, the firm’s offices provide corporate and individual clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases. With over a decade of experience, the law firm provides clients with the confidence that their cases will be handled by an expert who understands their needs and how to obtain their goals. Although the majority of the law firm’s clients live in Florida, it represents people from all over the United States and several foreign countries.Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Blog: https://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/

