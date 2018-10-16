Renaissance Dad Barry Gold Returns to CUTV News Radio in a Brand New Show

SUFFERN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “There are no second acts in American lives." Barry Gold intends to prove him wrong.

Barry Gold is the author of the forthcoming memoir Renaissance Dad: A Memoir of Fatherhood, which details his journey from “the youngest guy in the coronary ICU to the oldest guy with a newborn.”

Gold was 62 when his son Richard was born. Now 72, Gold reflects on his remarkable circumstances, sharing his story to prove it’s never too late to start again.

“Being a father has been the only constant in my life,” says Gold, “but becoming a father again at 62 was a spiritual rebirth. That’s why I call it a ‘renaissance.’”

“I prefer to think of it as running life backwards,” says Gold.

And the ball keeps bouncing. Though he and his wife are divorcing, Gold says he remembers thinking “ah, another Renaissance: a 72-year-old single father of a 10-year-old boy.”

“I’ve since changed the book to incorporate an appropriate degree of irony. Nothing is forever. Don’t relish it just get on with your life and keep writing. I think I’ve make an attempt to understand myself.”

After 18 years of marriage, Gold says he is actually looking forward to being single again.

“I realize I had a very rich life in terms of experience and responsibility and I find myself even in retirement, busy. I don’t know what’s pushing me, but I’m certainly motivated,” says Gold. “I’m blessed with good health and vitality. I have visions of waking up in Prague, Czech Republic, or London, or Germany, and all I have to do is sit down in front of a manuscript and think what thoughts I can add to the story.

CUTV News Radio will feature Barry Gold in an interview with Jim Masters on October 18th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.