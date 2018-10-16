Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Consumption Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Market Research Nest

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SURF equipment i.e. subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines form the vital link during the various stages of oil and gas extraction.

Flowlines dominated global oil and gas SURF market, on account of rising production from offshore fields, which require flowlines to be installed to bring the produced oil and gas from the seabed to the surface processing facility.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

This report studies the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Consumption market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Consumption players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players including

• Technip

• Subsea 7

• Aker Solutions

• EMAS Offshore

• McDermott

• Oceaneering

• Nexans

• Saipem

• Prysmian

• FMC Technologies

• CAMERON

• National Oilwell Varco

• GE

• VALLOUREC

• ABB

• Parker Hannifin

• Kongsberg

• Siemens

• Dril-Quip

• Airborne Oil and Gas

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type:

• Umbilicals

• Risers

• Flowlines

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Consumption in each application:

• Deepwater

• Shallow Water

• Ultra-Deepwater

Research objectives:

• To study and analyze the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

