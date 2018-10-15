Family Law Attorney Ayn Traylor-Sadberry introduces new “Fresh Start” Flexible Billing Plans for all New Clients
Flexible payment plans for legal services are a growing trend, Alabama family lawyer Traylor-Sadberry notes
Law Offices of Ayn Traylor-Sadberry, P.C. (N/A:N/A)
Ms. Traylor-Sadberry continues: “That’s the driving force behind our new ‘Fresh-Start’ Payment Plans. As everyone’s legal case is different and requires an individually-tailored strategy, so does the financial situation and circumstances; and our new Payment Plans offer our clients exactly that.” The amount of the “flat-fee” and/or any hourly billing will vary depending on the case and client.
The Law Offices of Ayn Traylor-Sadberry aims to be competitive and just with their Domestic Relations and Family Law legal service pricing. “We here at our Law Practice seek to assist people in need of legal help, regardless of their financial situation. I fully understand that not all clients are going to be able to pay all fees up front, therefore flexible payment arrangements may be made.”
These will vary depending upon what is agreed to by both parties, whether it is a lump sum and then small payments after that or monthly/weekly arrangements. A Retainer Fee is a “lump sum” payment charged to commence legal services which retains the lawyer’s services and creates the underlying Attorney-Client relationship.
Part of the philosophy of Ms. Traylor-Sadberry is that “the Birmingham community has given so much to this office and has helped create its success, therefore, our goal is to give back …” Ms. Sadberry went on to say. “Not everyone will qualify elsewhere but our Law Office is willing to work with our Clients.” Some cases may even be handled on a “Success-Basis.” This essentially means that the potential Client is not required to pay any fees to the Law Firm at the outset to commence services. The Traylor-Sadberry Law Office will determine this possibility on a case-by-case basis. This may be an option for a potential client when specifically agreed upon and authorized by the Firm.
As to Initial Consultations, in most cases the Law Office of Ayn Traylor-Sadberry does not charge for the Initial Consultation (depending on the case type), however, in those cases where a Consultation Fee is charged, once retained, the Initial Consultation Fee is thereafter applied and fully credited to the Client’s Case Account.
About Ayn Traylor-Sadberry
Ayn Traylor-Sadberry is a Domestic Relations and Family Law Attorney in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Traylor-Sadberry received her B.A. degree in 1966 from the University of Oklahoma, her M.A. in 1973 from the University of Oklahoma, and her Juris Doctor from Howard University in 1981. She was admitted as an attorney in Alabama in 1989.
