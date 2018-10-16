GayTravel.com Announces Honolulu Pride Partnership and Welcomes Aloha Hawaii Tours to "Let's Get OUT There!"

GayTravel.com announces its second Let’s Get OUT There!℠ partnership with Aloha Hawaii Tours in honor of this weekend’s Honolulu Pride™ Parade + Festival.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2017, Advantage Rent A Car joined forces with GayTravel.com as the first Let’s Get OUT There! partner, a relationship that has paved the way for new corporate alliances—alliances that seek to empower and inspire the LGBT community to ‘Get OUT There’, embrace the world through travel, and celebrate those who celebrate them, all while enjoying significant savings.

“Advantage Rent A Car is proud to be Gaytravel.com’s first Let’s Get OUT There! partner” said Scott Davido, President and CEO of Advantage. “Not only are we offering a 20% off discount to those who are attending Honolulu Pride; we are offering this discount at all of our nationwide locations, continuing to spread the “Aloha” spirit. Use the promo code 'GAYTRAVEL' when making your reservation today.”

“Aloha Hawaii Tours is thrilled to be a part of the GayTravel.com ohana (family) and to be the second Let’s Get OUT There! partner” says Dean Calibraro, Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “By aligning with GayTravel, our ability to make a genuine difference in the world is increased, as is the community’s savings potential. We enthusiastically offer LGBT travelers from around the globe unparalleled Hawaii travel experiences. We look forward to sharing our ‘Aloha’ with all travelers willing to ‘Get OUT There!’ and join us at Honolulu Pride or anytime you visit Hawaii.”

According to GayTravel.com CVO Steve Rohrlick, “We know that travel can do extraordinary things. It is transformational, educational, and inspirational. It fosters understanding, empathy, and enlightenment. We are honored to collaborate with Advantage Rent A Car, Aloha Hawaii Tours and Honolulu Pride to support this initiative, and we recognize them for their ongoing commitment to the community.”

About Aloha Hawaii Tours

Sharing Aloha since 1998, Aloha Hawaii Tours offer more intimate tours on semi-private buses. A locally owned and operated tour company located in Honolulu, Hawaii. They pride themselves on having the best tour guides in the industry, and their semi-private buses offer a comfortable and relaxing experience. You can book your next adventure online at www.alohahawaiitours.com, by calling them on the phone, or by visiting one of their many locations in Waikiki and using the code ‘GAYTRAVEL’.

About Advantage

AEZ, operating through its Advantage and EZ brands, is the fourth largest car rental company in the United States. A leader in the industry, AEZ is active nationwide with 75 locations in 44 markets, including 23 of the nation’s 25 largest airports, and globally through its partnership with Europcar. AEZ draws on the strength of its combined companies to deliver superior service, choice and value for its customers.

For more information, visit Advantage.com or E-ZRentACar.com, or engage with AEZ on Facebook and Twitter. Use the hashtags #AdVroomVroom, #YourAdvantage, #EZLiving, #TheEZWay and #EZBreezy to join the conversation online.

About Let’s Get OUT There!

Although the U.S. LGBT community’s purchasing power is estimated at $211 billion annually, no one has successfully harnessed that buying power in order to lower the prices of various goods and services for the betterment and enjoyment of the community and its allies, until now. Let’s Get OUT There! partners with LGBT-friendly companies to provide significant savings to LGBT consumers and their supporters thereby allowing consumers to invest those dollars into causes and organizations of their choice—causes and organizations that work hand-in-hand with the community to create a safer, more inclusive world, not only for themselves but for generations to come. In addition, by supporting Let’s Get OUT There! partners, not only will LGBT consumers enjoy amazing discounts they will also continue to experience decreasing prices and enhanced benefits, for themselves and the community at large.

About GayTravel.com

GayTravel.com connects LGBT travelers with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants throughout the world. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming and unique recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable.

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook and Twitter, @GayTravelInsta on Instagram.