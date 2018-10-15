Introducing a Revolutionary Wellness Product for Your Hair & Scalp
Announcing a radical, yet simple, new wellness product for hair and scalp health. Its uniqueness lies in our patent-pending formula.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRIA Hair & Scalp Booster empowers the body to create healthier hair. When the body feels good, everything good flows from there, including healthier, longer, stronger hair. For us, great hair begins with self-care.
Who is it for?
CRIA means “to create” in Portuguese. So CRIA is for anyone who wishes to restore their body’s natural ability to create healthy hair. Watch your hair come alive with CRIA. You will love what you see as a result.
How does it work?
CRIA is completely safe and chemical free. Its also vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. CRIA is a simple, yet potent combination of 4 organic ingredients. The formula includes sesame seed oil, which is also known as the “Queen of Oils” for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Jaborandi, a herb indigenous to the Amazon rainforests and a powerful regenerator is an excellent companion to Sesame oil. Organic ethanol is the most natural and effective carrier of the herb extract, and we added lavender oil as a powerful soother of nerves and skin alike.
The CRIA formula is specifically designed to heal and recharge your biological system, which in turn rejuvenates the hair follicles, giving you richer, fuller, healthier hair. CRIA’s antioxidants neutralize toxins on the scalp and in the body, restoring its normal PH balance, while the essential nutrients boost the follicles to create new hair, faster.
Our story
It all began with an obscure notation in a brilliant man’s diary. CRIA’s founder discovered the formula in the margins of her late father’s personal journal, written over 2 decades ago. At first glance she had no idea what the formula was, so she brought it to her mother.
Upon seeing the seemingly random numbers and letters, her mother immediately exclaimed “So there it is - THE formula!” Her mother proceeded to share how she and her husband created this simple recipe for hair rejuvenation that was also good for the body.
As a certified homeopathic doctor, her mother was often asked by patients about hair serum recommendations. Since she couldn't recommend anything on the market (because of the many chemicals they contained), she decided to enlist her husband, a biological scientist, for help. Together, they took a decade to craft CRIA, painstakingly and carefully. And for the next 10 years, it remained "lost" in the pages of her husband's diary, to be discovered by their daughter only upon his untimely passing.
Welcome to the CRIA family!
CRIA has been 20 years in the making. It was invented by two curious minds for people who need it the most, and discovered in the pages of a diary by an equally curious daughter. Now, we proudly offer CRIA to you. We’re so glad you found us! Welcome to the family! We are here to support and honor you in any and every way.
Our only ask is that you be kind to self and others for this is the only way to make the world a better place.
Kindest Regards--CRIA Family
