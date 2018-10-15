Arcade CEO David Cherrie Named to Forbes Dallas Business Council; Shares Insights with Community in First Column
Arcade CEO David Cherrie was recently invited to join the Forbes Dallas Business Council, a group of successful Dallas entrepreneurs and business leaders.DALLAS , TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Cherrie, the CEO and co-founder of Arcade (https://workplacearcade.com/), a software company that applies a patented gamification approach to help businesses boost the productivity of their respective sales teams, has been selected as a member of the prestigious Forbes Dallas Business Council, an invitation-only organization for successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in Greater Dallas.
Cherrie has already written his first column for Forbes – https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesdallascouncil/2018/09/26/how-leaders-can-utilize-gamification-to-level-up-engagement/#5c1deaca5a87 – which looks at how business leaders and managers can use gamification techniques to improve employee engagement and reduce churn.
In the article, Cherrie details his own humble beginnings on a sales team in the retail industry, which “was struggling to stay motivated. As a last-ditch effort to engage our team, we created a game that assigned points to sales and we tracked this in an Excel spreadsheet. This simple act was the first step to making work fun again. As the team transformed more of our sales goals into games and contests, we steadily improved our performance.”
Cherrie went on to offer several tips on what business leaders can do to integrate gamification in the workplace.
Cherrie joins a diverse, forward-thinking group of individuals who are hand-selected to become part of a curated network of successful entrepreneurs and business executives . Members are selected for the Council based on their depth and diversity of experience, according to Forbes.
Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said the mission of the community “s to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”
Cherrie added that he was honored to be selected.
“Forbes’ recognition of the work we have been doing at Arcade further validates the path we are on,” said Cherrie, who was recently profiled in Irish Technology News at https://irishtechnews.ie/business-showcase-arcade/. “I look forward to highlighting the importance employee engagement in the pages of Forbes for many years to come.”
About David Cherrie
Cherrie was born and raised in Australia, where he graduated with two degrees – in engineering and commerce – from the Swinburne University of Technology. His experience as both a part-time and full-time employee in the retail industry served as a catalyst for his conceptualization and ultimately the development, with co-founder James McLaren, of the Arcade solution.
About Arcade
Arcade is a Dallas-based software company that applies a proprietary gamification approach to help businesses boost the productivity of their sales team. That approach is embodied by a SaaS solution that Arcade has created, which intelligently gamifies the workplace to empower leaders and engage employees. To that end, the company embraces a mission of being the reason why more than 1 million people love their work.
