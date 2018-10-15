Investors Bank Equipment Finance Appoints Two Executives To Help Drive the Group’s Continuous Growth
By expanding the Equipment Finance leadership team, the group continues to purse a rapid growth strategy
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)
Equipment Finance Group Leader Kenneth Walters announced that Christopher S. McManus and Brandon J. Smith have joined the team. Mr. McManus is a Senior Vice President and Business Development Officer, and Mr. Smith is the Asset Management Leader.
In discussing plans to expand client services across a broader region, Mr. Walters said, “We are thrilled to add Chris and Brandon to our Equipment Finance team. Both are very experienced and talented individuals who have achieved significant success in their careers. These superb additions to our group will support our mission of becoming a national leader in the equipment finance sector.”
Mr. McManus is responsible for strengthening the group’s client relationships and developing new business. His expertise covers the full range of lease financing and equipment loan originations for companies in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, telecommunications, energy and construction.
Mr. McManus said, “I’m enthusiastic to become a member of an experienced and well-respected Equipment Finance team. Part of my mission is to expand the group’s client base in the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania region while extending our presence in the Mid-Atlantic market. I look forward to being part of the group’s ongoing growth story.”
During his career, Mr. McManus has held senior executive positions in the equipment leasing and financing divisions of community and regional banks, as well as commercial capital companies. Mr. McManus has been a top producer of lease/loan originations throughout his career.
As Asset Management Leader, Mr. Smith is responsible for all aspects of the Asset Management function at IBEF, including equipment valuations and reviews, portfolio analyses, end of lease negotiations, equipment inspections and dispositions. Collateral is central to the mission of IBEF which provides capital for equipment leases and loans to middle market and mid/large corporate entities.
“I am delighted to join Ken and the Investors Bank Equipment Finance Team at this exciting time of growth as a part of the Investors Bank family”, said Mr. Smith. “The Investors Bank Equipment Finance Group is a dynamic organization with the expertise and resources to quickly expand its client base.”
Mr. Smith brings over 30 years’ experience in asset management and asset remarketing in the equipment finance and leasing industry. During his career, Mr. Smith has held senior level positions in asset management, business development and sales, with industry experience that includes manufacturing, material handling, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and construction.
For more information about Investors Bank Equipment Finance, contact Group Leader Kenneth Walters at 732-476-1715 or by email at kwalters@investorsbank.com.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
