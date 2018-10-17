Bajinn a New Musical Instrument Launches On Indigogo, Delivering a Refreshingly Unique And Healing Sound
Fused by ancient knowledge and contemporary craftsmanship. Bajinn which has just launched on Indigogo, produces a mindful and soothing sound unlike any other.
In a time when we’re living in an extremely fast-paced, hyper-connected world, Taking a moment to be mindful in the present allows us to recharge and reconnect with ourselves. In fact, listening to, and creating music has been proven to provide us with deeper therapeutic moments.
Originally envisioned by Ortal Pelleg, a musician, surfer, and craftsman, the concept of Bajinn seeded in Ortal Pelleg’s mind while crafting a Pantam (Handpan) in his workshop two years ago. “As one of the few craftsmen of Pantam in the world, I wanted to create an instrument of my own, one that would be accessible and affordable for everyone and would possess the power to transcend listeners instantaneously into a higher mode of consciousness.”
Bajinn can play many parts for different people. For musicians, it could be an opportunity to explore a new sound as part of their recordings and performances. For teachers and practitioners of Yoga, it delivers a deep sense of relaxation and mindfulness. The same applies to therapists, school teachers and kids with special needs. It would also contribute to creating an attentive and stress-free environment. Additionally, Bajinn makes a beautiful addition to any living room, classroom, studio, and office.
Bajinn is live on Indiegogo as of October 17th, 2018, offering backers an opportunity to own one of the first Bajinns ever made. Super early-bird backers will be able to pre-order Bajinn at 40% off the expected retail price and be part of musical history in the making.
A New Musical Instrument Is Coming - Bajinn