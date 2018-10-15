Leslie Bonci of Active Eating Advice to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobody can rely on exercise alone for weight loss. Your focus, first and foremost, should be on your nutrition.

Leslie Bonci is the founder of Active Eating Advice. A registered dietitian for 36 years, Bonci combines the science and psychology of nutrition to help individuals develop a harmonious relationship with food.

“Nutrition is the perfect marriage of not only what we eat, but when we eat, how much we eat, and why we eat,” says Bonci. “Active eating is about eating to fuel an active lifestyle and making our food work better for us.”

Not everybody is first and foremost focused on their health, but everybody wants to feel good. Nobody ever has said, "I want to be fatigued, weak, and slow." That’s why Bonci’s tagline is "Be fit, fed, and fearless:” that is what food should help us accomplish.

“When people project goals on their eating, their thoughts go right to what they're not going to do, what they can’t eat,” says Bonci. “It's a recipe for failure. You're too focused on a negative, which means you're not going to sustain that for any extended period of time. Anybody can lose weight, but most people find it again. Let’s take that fad and turn it into something sustainable.”

Instead painting yourself into a corner with your choices, Bonci’s approach offers a broader repertoire that does not ignore the importance of flavor.

“Every time people go on these diets, it's a plain piece of chicken and fat-free dressing,” says Bonci. “Our palates have to be part of the dialogue. Why can't we embrace flavor in food at the right portion?”

Bonci says Active Eating is about consistency.

“Cheat days are not consistent! It's a lot of mind games. If you're on a restricted eating pattern and you're getting on that scale and it's showing you nothing you want to see, that's it, you're done. That is psychological debilitation. Right there you're heaving the scale out the window in frustration,” says Bonci. “Let's approach this problem in a more positive way so we're teaching you to be their own cheerleader and not beat themselves up if they didn't always see that number on the scale.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Leslie Bonci in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 17th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Active Eating Advice, visit www.activeeatingadvice.com