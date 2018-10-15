Dr. Victor Vogel of the Geisinger Cancer Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LEWISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast cancer causes a complete disruption of a person’s life. It can bring significant financial hardship, family difficulties, work-related problems. Whether a patient needs surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or hormonal therapy, treating breast cancer, or any cancer for that matter, requires a holistic approach that seeks to address the emotional, psychological and spiritual needs of the patient, in addition to their treatment.

Dr. Victor Vogel is the Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Research at the Geisinger Cancer Institute. For 32 years, Dr. Vogel has stood at the forefront of academic medical oncology, dedicating his career to breast cancer clinical research.

While still a medical oncology fellow, Dr. Vogel pursued his master's degree in epidemiology, the study of the causes and risk factors of disease.

“Early in my career, I got very interested in the question of why women get breast cancer,” says Dr. Vogel.

In the 1980s, mammographic breast screening had not yet been widely implemented, but there was great interest in cancer prevention. Armed with research tools and training, Dr. Vogel joined MD Anderson in Houston, a part of the University of Texas and a huge international cancer center, where he spent ten years focused on understanding what factors in a woman's medical and social history lead to an increased risk of developing breast cancer. While at MD Anderson, Dr. Vogel established a clinic designed to recruit women who had increased risk of breast cancer.

“For 15 years, I was enrolling women in research studies to answer that question: can we reduce the risk of breast cancer in women by using a simple pill to reduce their risk?” says Dr. Vogel. “And the answer is yes, we were able to do that. In our first study we had 13,000 women and we proved that tamoxifen reduced the risk of developing breast cancer by 50 percent. We did a second study with 19,000 women, and raloxifene reduced risk and was even safer. By 2006, we had both drugs approved by the FDA for reducing breast cancer risk in high-risk women.”

Not only did these interventions reduce the risk of recurrence in early breast cancer, but tamoxifen reduced the risk of a second breast cancer in the opposite breast. That’s prevention.

After a 25-year career in clinical research, Dr. Vogel spent 16 months as the national vice president for research for the American Cancer Society, raising money for the Cancer Society and introducing people to a whole new era of cancer prevention. In 2010, Dr. Vogel joined the Geisinger Health System, a large multi-specialty group with hundreds of physicians in central Pennsylvania, as their cancer center director. Today, Dr. Vogel is the head of Geisinger’s breast cancer program where he sees patients five days a week.

“It's led me to a more complete understanding of breast cancer as a disease,” says Dr. Vogel. “In the 32 years since I finished my fellowship, breast cancer treatment has gotten very complex, but in that complexity we're now offering care that covers the holistic spectrum, all the things patients and their families need for the care of their disease. We like to think we do it pretty well.”

Dr. Vogel is board-certified in medical oncology but also in general preventive medicine and public health, making him unique among his peers.

“I thoroughly believe that breast cancer, like small pox and polio, will ultimately be prevented through a more complete understanding of its etiology and the contributing risk factors.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Victor Vogel in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 17th at 10am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Victor Vogel, visit www.geisinger.edu