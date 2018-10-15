Global Patient Handling Equipment Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast to 2023

Market Research Nest

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient handling in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers involves the use of assistive devices such as lifts, stretchers, wheelchairs, beds, trolleys, and grab rails to ensure that patients can be mobilized, transferred, or repositioned safely and to avoid the performing of high-risk manual patient handling tasks by care providers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Patient Handling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market, by region, in 2018, followed by North America. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to strict government regulations mandating the use of patient handling equipment.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the patient handling equipment market in 2016, mainly due to the rising number of disabled patients in hospitals requiring assistance.

The worldwide market for Patient Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/450104

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Arjo

• Invacare Corporation

• Handicare

• Stryker

• Hill-Rom

• Investor

• Prism Medical

• Getinge Group

• Guldmann

• Stiegelmeyer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

• Mobilizing equipment

• Lifting equipment

• Bath safety equipment

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Patient-Handling-Equipment-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Patient Handling Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Handling Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Patient Handling Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Patient Handling Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Patient Handling Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Patient Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/450104

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.