The World’s Largest Fintech Festival to witness Aspire Systems’ AI Solutions for Customer Centricity
For the second time in a row, Aspire Systems will be showcasing technology solutions for customer centric businesses at the Singapore Fintech Festival
Spanning across the week, Aspire will be exhibiting at Singapore Expo to demonstrate most frequent machine learning and artificial intelligence interventions for modern day banking & financial Services businesses, followed by intuitive workshops on Customer Intelligence and Test Automation strategies hosted at Singapore Management University (SMU) premises in association with Bansea, the leading angel investment network in South East Asia.
Suresh Ranganathan, Vice President, APAC, Aspire Systems said "Being organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore Fintech Festival is the world’s largest fintech event with close to 25,000 delegates. We at Aspire Systems look forward to hosting great conversations around the latest in financial technologies during this week."
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems works with some of the world’s most innovative banking enterprises and fintechs, helping them leverage technology in Aspire’s specific areas of expertise. Aspire System’s services include Digital Experience Solutions, Product Engineering, Enterprise Solutions, Independent Testing Services and IT Infrastructure & Application Support Services. The company currently has over 2,500 employees, over 150 customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. The company has a growing presence in the US, UK, India, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Aspire Systems is a proud winner of the Temenos’ Regional Partner of the Year award for 2018. For the ninth time in a row, Aspire has been selected as ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
