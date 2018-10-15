The Squires Group, Inc. Ranks #9 on WBJ’s Top 25 Temporary Staffing Companies List

Nancy Squires, CEO WBJ Top 25 Staffing Companies

The Third Time Since 2015

As Trusted Advisors, we combine the science and art of pairing our clients’ talent needs with our candidates’ expertise and career goals.” — Nancy Squires

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced it has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ) 25 Largest Temporary Staffing Companies list. WBJ publishes this list annually, and the ranking is based on yearly revenue in the Washington Metro area. TSGi was ranked #9 on this list published October 5, 2018. TSGi was previously selected for the list in 2015 and 2017, making this the third time TSGi has been named WBJ’s Top 25 Staffing Companies List.

“I was born and raised in Arlington, VA. So, making the WBJ list of Top Temporary Staffing Companies is thrilling,” says Nancy Squires, CEO of TSGi. “I know one thing - when technology can change in a nanosecond, it’s all about the people. Finding the right people to meet our client’s Information Technology (IT) and Accounting & Finance needs is the core of our service-delivery model. My partner, Eric Galasso, and I have assembled a stellar team of senior professionals who are “Trusted Advisors” to our clients and consultants. As Trusted Advisors, we combine the science and art of pairing our clients’ talent needs with our candidates’ expertise and career goals. When you make a sincere investment to understand the people you want to work with, success naturally follows,” adds Nancy.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/.

