IT Governance USA launches GDPR Foundation classroom training course on the West Coast

IT Governance USA, the leading provider of information security and EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) consultancy and training, is delighted to announce its first Certified EU GDPR Foundation Training Course in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Attendees of this one-day classroom course will learn about the following:

• The six data processing principles

• Special categories of personal data

• The rights of data subjects, including data access requests

• Controllers and processors

• Data protection by design

• Securing personal data

• Reporting data breaches

• How to perform a DPIA (data protection impact assessment)

• The DPO (data protection officer) role

• Transferring personal data outside the EU

• The powers of supervisory authorities

Learn from the experts how the GDPR affects your organization, and understand the implementation path to ensure GDPR compliance.

The GDPR’s requirements apply to any organization that offers goods and services to, or monitors the behavior of, EU residents, irrespective of where the organization itself is located. This increased territorial scope took effect on May 25, 2018. After this date, U.S. organizations found in breach of the GDPR may face fines of up to 4% of annual global turnover or €20 million (about $24 million) – whichever is greater – and suffer reputational damage.

“Training is key to achieving best practice in data protection and information security,” said Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance.

“Our high-quality training courses have been designed to equip those at the forefront of data security with the knowledge and skills to implement controls for the prevention of data breaches. We’re pleased to offer a choice of GDPR training formats to suit their needs and circumstances.”

West Coast course details

Date: November 26, 2018, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm PST

Location: Los Angeles (MicroTek)

Price: $619

Date: February 4, 2019, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm PST

Location: San Francisco (MicroTek)

Price: $619

To book the GDPR Foundation course and to view the full GDPR training program, visit IT Governance USA’s course page. This page also includes information about East Coast courses in Boston and New York City.

IT Governance USA helps organizations address the challenges of GDPR compliance with a comprehensive suite of information resources, toolkits, software, training, and consultancy services. For more information, visit the IT Governance USA website, email servicecenter@itgovernanceusa.com, or call +1 877 317 3454.

IT Governance USA is the single-source provider of books, tools, training, and consultancy for IT governance, risk management, and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is 'non-geek', approaching IT issues from a non-technology background, and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia.




