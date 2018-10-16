Global Video surveillance as a service Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global VSaaS Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global video surveillance as a service market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. Increasing technological advancements in the Video surveillance products is expected to create opportunities for the augmentation of the products in the coming years. The global Video surveillance as a service market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, type and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

As the emphasis towards security across the globe is increasing, the demand of video surveillance as a service product has increased significantly. Numerous companies are laying emphasis on increasing their research and development on video surveillance products. As new technologies emerge which work with greater efficiency, the demand of video surveillance as a service is expected to augment significantly. Moreover, as the number of smartphone users increase in the country, and coupled with this as the real time connectivity of the smartphones increases, the demand of video surveillance as a service as a service has increased significantly, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future. However, high initial cost of the equipment and breach in the privacy of the instruments can prove to be restraints to the growth of the market.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World. North America is expected to account for a significant share in the revenue generation of the market. APAC is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities owing to the low cost of manufacturing in the region coupled with the advancements in the infrastructure of the region. European countries have favorable government regulations which promote the growth of the market. While the rest of the world is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Few of the key players in the market include 3GC Group, Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., Artec Technologies AG, Axis Communications AB and Bosch Security Systems Inc. among others.

