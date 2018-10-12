Kelvin Caban of LVIRTUAX Consulting Services to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MAYAGÜEZ, PUERTO RICO, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a disconnect between what people want from consultants and what they get. Most consultants lack the relevant knowledge to deliver sustainable results. If results cannot be maintained without relying on a consultant, what’s the point?

For Kelvin Caban, helping others is his priority. Caban is the founder of LVIRTUAX Consulting Services, an educational consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals and organizations achieve their vision.

“What inspires me most is helping people acquire knowledge so they can do the best they can do and be the best they can be,” says Caban.

LVirtuax utilizes “the internet and social-based mechanisms such as Word Press, Facebook, Wikimedia and Blogger to inform other people in a globally internet-based society regarding issues such as current technological movements, and worldwide religious beliefs and their contributions.” Caban works with his clients through the computer. Using technology to broaden our world.

“I offer a complete service that includes using scientific methods of evaluating situations and establishing reachable goals, advising customers how to achieve their goals in a friendly manner and in a special environment,” says Caban.

“I am available to give my professional advice on the web and personally to people of all ages, giving services related to my professional expertise and my longtime career background.”

Caban attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Inter-American University of Puerto Rico -- Bayamon Campus. He has been working as an educational consultant for the past 22 years. Caban offers consulting services for subjects including, but not limited to, religion, sociology, politics, sciences and technology. Consultations are online and based on educational needs. Caban combines his expertise in engineering and technology to help others overcome obstacles and difficulties.

To further his professional development, Caban is an affiliate of several organizations including the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, as well as the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers.

“It doesn’t matter what the topic of discussion is. If you’re engaging a person, even over the computer, you’re helping them expand their world and grow,” says Caban. “These days I am focusing myself on education, teaching people what I know. I am a teacher but I will always be a student, too.”

