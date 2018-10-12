1st United Credit Union Goes to Bat for Hunger
PLEASANTON, CA (October 11, 2018): 1st United Credit Union knocks community support out of the park with a $10,000 donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank. The donation wraps up the Credit Union’s seventh year participating in the Oakland A’s “Homeruns for Hunger” program coordinated in partnership with 95.7 The GAME (KGMZ-FM) in which they committed to donate $50 to the Food Bank for every Oakland A’s regular season homerun.
1st United believes in supporting their local community and their hometown teams. Being able to tie in community giving with local sports teams is an added bonus – members and employees enjoy rooting for their local teams; knowing that every homerun provides food for the community gives that spirit new meaning. All-in-all, the Credit Union has donated over $69,000 to the Food Bank through the Homeruns for Hunger over the past seven years.
1st United Credit Union’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Stone, and Chief Operating Officer, Ed Renteria, presented the check at a recent A’s game. Elizabeth Gomez, Director of Client Services accepted the check on behalf of the Alameda County Community Food Bank.
To learn more about 1st United Credit Union and their community outreach, visit 1stunitedcu.org/community.
About 1st United Credit Union
It doesn’t get simpler, faster and friendlier than 1st United Credit Union. As one of the first credit unions in California, 1st United Credit Union was founded in 1932 and has been thriving in the San Francisco East Bay Area ever since. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, or Kings Counties in California. We believe in local, neighborly banking and hope you will too. For more information, visit 1stunitedcu.org.
