Christine Martin of Innovation Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re an outcome-driven project manager or a high-level leader confronting challenges, lack of experience is can be frightening.

Christine Martin is an International Coach Federation Master Certified Coach and founder of Innovation Coaching, where she works with individuals interested in overcoming obstacles in their professional lives. Martin focuses primarily on leadership development for professionals ready to step up to the next platform of their own performance but can’t seem to get there.

“Coaching is the best thing I’ve ever done except for raising my great kids,” says Martin. “To be able to work with people and have them step forward in their lives, achieve what they want is so fulfilling, yet a coach doesn’t do the work for the client, the client does all the work, the heavy lifting. Clients that are willing to put in the hard work can meet and overcome obstacles that remain unseen.”

Martin was first introduced to coaching in the mid-1990s.

“In my consulting business, I was writing business plans and bumping up against people who wanted to go into business but were extremely reluctant to go out and actually promote their idea,” says Martin. “Something was holding them back. Coaching matched up with what I needed to do with these clients, so I fell into the world of coaching and left my consulting business to become a full-time coach.”

With over 10,000 hours of professional coaching as her background, she coaches decision-making leaders, engineers and scientists, professional coaches, and high-performance teams. From 2003 to 2010 Martin coached the next generation of leaders for NASA at nine of their locations.

“Most if not all of the individuals I worked with were brilliant people, number one in their class, taught at universities, with really important jobs. Then all of a sudden they’re promoted. When you’re promoted, you have to run a team for which you are accountable. Engineers, people in STEM, have confidence in their knowledge and skills, but there are so many other aspects of what it means to work that don’t necessarily come naturally to a person who’s a brilliant engineer or scientist.”

Today, Martin is also an evaluator and supervisor for new coaches, constantly reminding them of what coaching really is. She is an active and long-term member of the ICF Credentialing Team.

“I’m proud that I get to develop coaches, I was a university professor for many years, so I get to continue on with teaching. All the people that I worked with, who found out what they were seeking, went for it and got what they wanted. How rewarding that work has been and continues to be.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Martin in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 16th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Innovation Coaching, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinemartin3320/ and http://www.tlconsultants.com/