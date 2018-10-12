BigMike Straumietis, Founder of Advanced Nutrients, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award: “Best Cannabis Fertilizer”

BigMike Straumietis

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigMike Straumietis, founder and CEO of Advanced Nutrients — the No. 1-selling cannabis brand in the world — wins Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Cannabis Fertilizer-2018,” according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award.

“Being close to our clients matters and providing the best quality nutrients is above all the most important. Not only are Advanced Nutrients Prop 65 compliant they’re also the best-selling nutrients on the market and have won multiple awards, including the High Times Cannabis Cup, Cannabizz, Grow Med and Spannabis,” says BigMike in recognition of the award.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was formed in 2015 and consists of more than 4,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. “The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” says DeRose. “We’re honored to include BigMike Straumietis of Advanced Nutrients into our BoLAA family.”

Advanced Nutrients produces the world’s first and only complete cannabis growing system, with products available in more than 100 countries. “Advanced Nutrients is the home of exhaustive research, proven science, and extraordinary yields,” BigMike says. “We’ve created a range of products to suit all growers’ needs, whether growing traditionally or organically.” Over the course of two decades, Advanced Nutrients has created dozens of powerful grow formulas designed to fulfill the changing needs of crops throughout the vegetative and bloom stages.

After noticing that fertilizers sold by other brands failed to maximize the profit potential of high-value gardens, BigMike, along with his team of dedicated scientists, discovered that most fertilizers lacked the correct levels, ratios and types of quality components most useful for crops. He then sought to make better products available for cannabis cultivators. “Our products make it easier and less expensive for growers to grow bigger and better crops. If you want to grow the best, grow with the best,” BigMike says.

Driven by his passion to understand and unlock the true genetic potential of cannabis at the microscopic level, BigMike next created Lacturnus Labs, a $20 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art cannabis research facility in Los Angeles.

BigMike also devotes a significant amount of his time and resources to promoting the medical benefits of cannabis and expanding the cannabis community in positive ways, like mentoring aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs through The Next Marijuana Millionaire™, his new reality competition show for cannabis entrepreneurs, and Business Outlaws, the podcast in which he and co-host Chris “Bulldog” Collins discuss unconventional business-building strategies and the challenges entrepreneurs face.

“I’m driven by my mission to make cannabis an acceptable and everyday part of healing humanity,” BigMike says.

[Advanced Nutrients is the #1-selling cannabis brand in the world, operating in more than 100 countries and generating more than $100 million in revenue each year.]