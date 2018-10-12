Intratec Launches Subscriptions for Feasibility Studies of Chemicals Production
Subscribers receive feasibility studies focused on the production of basic chemicals, polymers, inorganics and fertilizers, renewables and specialties.HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intratec Solutions LLC, leading provider of chemicals and utilities pricing data and production cost reports, is pleased to announce new subscription plans for feasibility studies developed by the company, targeting the production of basic chemicals, inorganics and fertilizers, plastics, fibers and rubbers, green chemicals, biofuels and specialties.
Originally launched in 2015, Intratec subscription plans were designed after more than a decade of supporting leading players and institutions worldwide in the analysis of chemical production economics. Over the past years, subscribers receive every month reports focused on the production of chemicals. Each report describes an industrial plant, including the production process and site infrastructure, and presents an independent analysis of capital and operating costs.
Based on feedback of subscribers, new plans were designed having unique features. More than receiving 3 reports per month - totaling 36 per year - subscribers now can access the full archive of feasibility studies already released, clear questions with technical support and order reports from Intratec store, at no additional cost.
About Intratec Solutions LLC
Intratec (www.intratec.us) is a leading provider of chemicals and utilities pricing data and production cost reports. Intratec's business is about providing up-to-date and independent studies detailing production costs of chemicals and utilities, as well as chemical commodities and utilities pricing data. The portfolio of the company covers +300 chemicals and utilities, including basic chemicals and inorganics, plastics, fibers and rubbers, green chemicals and biofuels, fertilizers, specialties and more.
