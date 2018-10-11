U.S. Title Records Adds New Service for Home Shoppers

Home buyers and real estate investors now have same-day access to the information they need about a property and seller(s) before making an offer to purchase.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Title Records is changing the way Americans shop for property. U.S. Title Record's newest service entitled "Home Buyer's Package," empowers property shoppers with the information, data and statistics needed to make an educated, well-calculated offer on a property.Whether the client is a seasoned real estate investor or a first time home buyer, this service will provide all the relevant information, including the seller's individual profile report, property details with lot and building characteristics, full searches for property liens, taxes, personal liens, judgments, UCC filings, neighborhood demographics, comparable valuation sales report (all recorded sales), mortgage, sale and transfer history, flood and zoning information, foreclosure activity and much more.Report Link: https://www.ustitlerecords.com/home-buyer/