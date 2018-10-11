Author James H Bloom Announces New, Business Opportunity
In the Moment: Awakening Within, Available worldwide at Amazon and Barnes and NobleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using a strategy designed to create mutually benefiting relationships with groups and small businesses, Author James H Bloom is seeking business to business, partnerships, his publicist announced today.
"James is changing the landscape for both businesses and authors, alike," explained his publicist, Fran Briggs. "He is quite aware of untapped markets for authors. He's offering an exciting, consumer-based, marketing strategy to new business partnerships designed to increase sales and enhance service."
The Portland, Oregon author says he is leveraging his book to help partners around the world to build upon their success. Going beyond their customer and client expectations means increased sales for the author and his partners.
"In the Moment: Awakening Within," by James H Bloom leverages inspiration and positive, literal flow. It features stunning photographs designed to uplift, inspire, and empower the reader.
The book is currently available worldwide at https://www.itmsq.com and Barnes and Noble, and Amazon.
Book details
•In the Moment: Awakening Within
•Publisher: Nook Press; Inspiration Quotes ed. edition
•Language: English
•ISBN-10: 1538079321
•ISBN-13: 978-1538079324
•Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.5 x 9 inches
