Fun Co-Op Celebrating Women is Inviting Just 100 Awesome Moms for Membership

An Invite Only Community for Awesome Moms Who Live in Santa Monica and Surrounding Communities We Help Members Fund Specialty Summer Camp to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs Come to Our Next Fun Santa Monica Party Celebrating Women Meet Like Minded Friends and Experience Life Differently

The Co-Op Celebrating Women is looking for 100 moms who share values: love to make a difference, are collaborative, and want to experience life differently.

When We Love Life the Party Never Ends. Join the Co-Op Celebrating Women to Start Today” — Carlos Cymerman, Passionate Founder, Celebrating Women