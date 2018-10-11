Fun Co-Op Celebrating Women is Inviting Just 100 Awesome Moms for Membership
The Co-Op Celebrating Women is looking for 100 moms who share values: love to make a difference, are collaborative, and want to experience life differently.
According to Co-Op Celebrating Women Founding Member, Carlos Cymerman, "We are creating an intentional and purposeful community for like-minded awesome, grateful, and kickass moms who love to experience life differently. Your word is your bond, you are doing what you love, or you are willing to explore and find your next passion and purpose. Our Co-Op is perfect for you."
Exclusive Member Rewards for Co-Op Celebrating Women
Our Co-Op members are rewarded access to Co-Op Founding Member Recruiting for Good (a staffing agency, rewarding referrals with life experiences); who works collaboratively on behalf of members to fund desired rewards (benefits).
Fun Co-Op Rewards include; Fund Summer Camp, Mom Celebrates B-Day in Paris, and 'Our Moms Party in Maui' weekend luxury trip to experience Hawaii Food Festival.
Members also enjoy monthly invite only 'Parties Celebrating Women' (for adults and Fun French Brunch for kids).
How Moms Join Co-Op Celebrating Women
1. Attend an upcoming fun sponsored Party Celebrating Women; Fun French Brunch (girls are welcomed), Happy French Social Hour, or 40 and 50 is Beautiful VIP Dinner Experience.
2. After party, mom who is interested in joining Co-Op, meets founding member, Carlos Cymerman for lunch or coffee to discuss what benefits and rewards she likes to enjoy and share with family and friends. Also, discussed is how the Co-Op works.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "When we love life the party never ends. Join the Co-Op Celebrating Women to Start Today."
About
Co-Op Celebrating Women is an invite only Santa Monica Based Social Co-Op for 100 working moms and moms that volunteer in the community (and their significant other is a working professional). Together, we participate to help fund community service, 'Our Moms Work,' and enjoy fun fulfilling life experiences. www.Co-OpCelebratingWomen.com; serving members who live in Santa Monica and surrounding communities.
Co-Op Celebrating Women, Founding Member, Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
