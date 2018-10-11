Talroo Reveals What Drives Holiday Hires in New Book: The Complete Seasonal Hiring Playbook
Job seekers report what factors motivate them to accept a seasonal positionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting solutions leader Talroo is proud to announce a new book, authored exclusively by Talroo talent, with Talroo’s data insights: The Complete Seasonal Hiring Playbook. The holiday hiring season in Q4 is a pivotal period for many sectors of the economy, including retail, customer service, logistics, and more. Talroo endeavors to provide recruiters in these industries with the information they need to hire better, faster, and more economically – and to make this their most successful holiday season yet.
The book contains many pertinent insights into today’s tight job market. A survey of job seekers on Talroo’s platform reveals what motivates candidates to consider a seasonal position – and the number one response was flexible schedules, at 59%. A holiday bonus and a store discount were near the top of the list. Additionally, 78% of respondents said they would be more likely to consider a seasonal position if it leads to a full-time opportunity.
In addition to these insights, the book also contains research on mobile device usage among job seekers, user survey data, examples of how the biggest companies hire (like UPS, Amazon, Target, and Kohl’s), what metrics recruiters should use to measure success, and more.
“Hiring for high-volume seasonal workers can be the single biggest challenge in the recruiting industry, especially now, when the unemployment rate is lower than it’s been in years, and competition for talent is fierce,” said Talroo CEO Thad Price. “We’re pleased to offer this book to talent acquisition professionals, and we hope it can help recruiters fill those positions before the busiest time of the year.”
For a free copy of The Complete Seasonal Hiring Playbook, visit bit.ly/HolidayHire18.
