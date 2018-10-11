Kym Whitley Releases Steamy Debut Novel: Readers Get Lessons in Love, Lust, and Self-Worth
Kym Whitley’s The Delusion of Cinderella is a “Can’t-Put-It-Down” book according to Sybil Wilkes (Tom Joyner Morning Show)
According to Sherri Shepherd, “Kym has done it again... not only is she taking you on an erotic journey, she goes deeper into the psyche of women who are broken in spirit. I loved the journey into realizing that Cinderella is a fairytale but loving yourself is real. Kym takes you on a hilarious, hot and sometimes heart wrenching ride. I couldn’t put my friend’s book down.”
One of The Delusion of Cinderella’s readers wrote, “Kym Whitley has done a fantastic job of telling a story that is funny, real, thought-provoking, and heartfelt.” Kym hopes that readers will enjoy the emotional rollercoaster. Whitley says, “we teach our daughters about how to protect themselves sexually but we need to also teach them how to protect their heart.”
Synopsis
A young woman’s obsession with her lover drives her into an emotionally destructive path. She learns the hard way that Cinderella is a fairytale. Jade, a self-assured young woman becomes mesmerized by the instant chemistry she has with her first lover and first orgasm. Months of intense sexual encounters with Dre lead her to believe that he is her Prince Charming but after a romantic trip to Catalina Island, he suddenly disappears, and Jade has a mental breakdown. Rushing to be by her side, Jade’s childhood best friend Monica arrives promising to help Jade recover. Monica becomes distracted in her own relationship with a wealthy but abusive trust fund baby. Unable to deal with the physical abuse of Shawn, Monica uncovers his dirty secret and all hell breaks loose. Jade and Monica endlessly spin their wheels trying to resolve their illusion of a perfect man by becoming the saving grace for each other. As the destructive lives of these women overlap their friendship, they find one thing in common: sex is different from love but true friendship can overcome anything.
The Delusion of Cinderella is available wherever books are sold.
For interviews, reviewer requests, and book club appearances, please email makasha@DGPRwire.com.
About Kym Whitley
Kym Whitley, widely known from her frequent appearances on Larry David’s groundbreaking HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm or the Tom Joyner Morning Show, is a former school teacher who, after a chance encounter with Redd Foxx, left the classroom for the stage. Whitley has appeared in Married with Children, Moesha, and The Wayans Brothers. Just last year, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her portrayal of “Big Candi” in The Bay, The Series. Although mom to Joshua is her most coveted role, Kym can now add “author” to her resume. Her first book The Delusion of Cinderella is available wherever books are sold. To learn more about Kym and upcoming projects, please visit www.iamkymwhitley.com or Facebook.com/kymwhitley.
