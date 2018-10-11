New Anti Aging Peptide Released. Test Subjects Looked 7 Years Younger In 21 Days.
Powerful Compound Works 21 Times Faster Than Standard Peptide. Replexium Promises New Era In The Beauty Industry.
Targeting new and different areas of the skin:
The Replexium® peptide blend has been shown to work on various layers of the skin by targeting specific proteoglycans (lumican and syndecan-1), as well as collagen XVII. These dermal and epidermal components are responsible for providing skin’s biomechanical properties and all have been shown to decrease with age.
Extensive Clinical Research Shows 2,000% Improvement
In vitro studies demonstrated Replexium’s ability to increase the synthesis of lumican, syndecan-1, and collagen types I and XVII in various skin cells and skin models. In clinical studies, Replexium® demonstrated its ability to significantly decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles: 11 percent after three weeks, and 23 percent after eight weeks. It also improved dermal density 21 times faster than the industry’s peptide-benchmark.
“On a number of parameters, Replexium® outperforms other well-known active peptides on the market,” said David Herault, R&D Global Director for BASF Beauty Creations. “It is our first solution that addresses all three major facial wrinkles, as well as skin firming, and should prove ideal for high-performance skincare products.”
“With the launch of Replexium®, we are providing an active ingredient that will support the differentiating needs of many brands and will create a new benchmark solution for the anti-aging segment of face care,” said Daniele Piergentili, Vice President, Business Management Home & Personal Care, North America for BASF. “Our scientists focused on efficacy, safety and regulatory compliance in the main markets while creating Replexium®, so that development times for the brands can be dramatically shortened.”
Availability:
Replexium® is currently only available from AminoGenesis, a California company. A 60 day Supply is $79. For full information, education video and other details visit www.aminogenesis.com. Contact Ron Cummings, 1-877 534 4455 or ron@aminogenesis.com
###
Ron Cummings
AminoGenesis Skin Care Products
949 474 9394
email us here
Replexium Information Video