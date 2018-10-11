Financial Advisors Dealer Group Change Company Name to The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD
Australian based Financial Advisors Dealer Group announces it is changing its company name to The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD.BUNDOORA, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Advisors Dealer Group, started by a financial adviser and helps financial professional, announced today the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD. Also active right away, the organization will unveil a new identity and redesigned Web site, financialadvisersdealergroup.com.au and logo to reflect this change on October 1, 2018. The new website prominently features company's focus on helping professional financial consultants, advisors, planners, accountants, insurance brokers and other individuals in Australia conducting financial practice by making them the AFSL authorized representatives and giving them professional, legal, and tech support to assist them to build their financial services business. The company’s ownership along with staff hasn't changed.
CEO, Nizi Bhandari said "We are a creative dealer group established to support your financial services business, stimulate your marketing efforts, and automate your management system so that you would have more clients. Our AFS license allows our associates to offer personal and general financial assistance to their clients. By paying a yearly partnership fee, you will get access to the advantages such as a successful business strategy, tech support, professional advising, and support, compliance."
Nizi added "We aren't allied with any platform or institution. We will never pressure you to sell specific products. So, enjoy your autonomy and delegate to us your compliance, licensing, marketing, and IT requirements. Build your business without pressure and unnecessarily complex compliance requirements. If you join our team, we'll help you create a competitive business assure you have the best opportunity to serve your customers."
While the name of the company changes, it'll retain the same team, address, telephone number, in addition to maintaining the same quality of services. The company name will be implemented across every aspect of the business in the future as part of a thorough rebranding campaign. For additional information about the name change or to find out more about The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD, please visit https://financialadvisersdealergroup.com.au/.
About The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD.
The Australian Dealer Group Pty LTD provides AFSL services to specialist financial consultants, advisors, financial planners, accountants, insurance brokers along with other individuals around Australia who want to get intensive support and innovative tools for running their particular financial services business through joining a financial dealer group.
