Asia Pacific’s Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Is World's Fastest-Growing Despite Poor Within-Country Infrastructure

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for moving drugs, vaccines, blood plasma products and so on around the world is growing rapidly in countries like China and India, Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, a new report from The Business Research Company shows.

The cold chain logistics market, which moves biologics, is growing faster globally than the non-cold-chain logistics market for transporting small molecule drugs. Between 2012 and 2018 the cold-chain logistics market more than doubled in size, while the non-cold chain logistics market grew by only 36%. Deficiencies in the infrastructure of cold warehouses in emerging countries hold back the market for transporting the new higher-value drugs. Cold chain logistics require heavy investments and developing countries lack such investments. For example, the cold chain industry in China lags in terms of quality and capacity. Cold storage capacity in China did grow by 800% over the last 8 years but it is still not enough to close the cold chain gap. India, too, suffers from an inadequate cold chain infrastructure and currently has less than half the capacity to meet its cold chain needs. Despite these impediments the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in countries like India and China is growing rapidly as their huge populations and increasing GDP per capita allow them to benefit from the healthcare advantages of biologics.

Worldwide, too, the pharma logistics market is buoyant as the pharma companies increasingly outsource their warehousing and transport functions. Some companies in the general logistics industry, such as DHL, FedEx Corporation, Panalpina World Transport and DB Schenker, have developed a special capability for the physical distribution of drugs. These logistics market companies can cut costs by combining loads from a range of manufacturers, and by deploying technological solutions that also increase the visibility of the movement of the goods along their distribution path. Outsourcing to a logistics specialist that offers capability in logistics procedures can provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with sustainable lower cost levels and faster deliveries into the market.

The pharmaceutical logistics companies in their turn have led a shift in favor of transport by ship. Air transportation has been the most-used mode of transportation among pharmaceutical logistics companies due to its speed, but it is expensive, and to reduce operational costs the companies are shifting to sea freight. In emulation, the pharma companies themselves are making the shift in relation to that part of their physical distribution which they retain in-house. For instance, AstraZeneca has shifted to sea-based transportation, and that now accounts for about 65% of its product transportation.

Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021, is one of a new series of reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies in a range of industries, provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers. Strategy recommendations are included, and the best market opportunities are identified.

