Inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to kick off next Wednesday with 270 exhibitors from 25 countries
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al NahyanABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) next week. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the show will run from the 17th to 20th of October,2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
The announcement was at a press conference held on Tuesday, 9th Oct., 2018 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in the in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC; Saeed Al Mansouri, Director of IDEX; Alex Nicholl, Show Director, ADIBS; Abdulla Al Hamli, Executive Vice President, Corporate Support, Abu Dhabi Ports; Mohammed Al Suwaidi, President of Al Suwaidi Marine, and senior officials from the public and private sectors.
ADIBS 2018, organized by ADNEC, will be held at the ADNEC Marina, a venue dedicated to hosting international maritime events. The event will honor UAE's rich maritime heritage and attract 270 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, along with local companies involved in luxury boats, yachts, water sports and fishing equipment industries, representing 48 per cent of the participants in this inaugural edition of ADIBS.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) said: “The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, falls in line with ADNEC’s strategy aimed at emphasizing Abu Dhabi's position as the region's capital for business tourism.
Al Dhaheri added: “ADNEC is the ideal venue for hosting and organizing an event of this magnitude, owing to its extensive indoor, outdoor and waterfront exhibition areas, which distinguishes it from other venues in the region and even around the world. The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will be attended by 175 local, regional and international companies representing over 270 exhibiting companies from 25 countries and it is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from around the world.
Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of IDEX, said: “The show will showcase the latest range of leisure marine products, particularly international and regional luxury yachts and boats, at the ADNEC Marina, which has a total area of 31,000 square meters and a 6-meter deep water canal, enabling exhibitors to get a complete view of the latest superyachts and boats of various sizes.
Abdullah Humaid Al Hamli, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Our participation in the launch of the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is part of our efforts as a national institution, to enhance the marine tourism sector and promote Abu Dhabi's position as a leisure marine hub.”
For his part, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, President of Al Suwaidi Marine LLC, said: “We are honored to participate as the Gold Sponsor of this inaugural edition of ADIBS, which we are focused on promoting as a world-class event in the field of maritime tourism, in collaboration with leading international and local companies in this sector, as well as experts and specialists in the leisure marine sector.”
Among the strategic partners and sponsors of ADIBS are the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Sailing Academy, Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes - Emirates Motor Company, Integro, The Captain’s Club, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Jalboot, Delma Marine, Marine Concept, Hydro Water Sports, Greenline Yacht Interiors and Emirates Palace Hotel, among other prominent entities.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) is the first entity in the UAE to become a member of the International Federation of Boat Show Organizers (IFBSO), for the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show. ADIBS 2018 will bring together the leaders of boating, luxury yachts, water sports and fishing under one roof, from local manufacturers to international brands, who will be able to explore potential opportunities to increase their market share in the UAE's marine tourism sector.
-Ends-
Media Contact
Orient Planet
0097144562888
email us here