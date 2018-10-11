The Americas Will Offer The Highest 3D Printing Market Opportunities To 2022, New Research Shows

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 an exciting new report from The Business Research Company, shows that the American market for 3D Printing will put on nearly twice the annual $ sales of the second-fastest region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), between 2014 by 2022 and nearly three times as much as Asia Pacific. In 2015, the Americas accounted for 59% of the global 3D printing market, with the US being the largest revenue contributor. The principle factors behind this dominance of the Americas region are the openness to the adoption of innovation of American industries such as the aerospace, automotive, energy, and healthcare, and favourable government policies. As a result, although both the EMEA and the Asia Pacific markets for 3D printing are now growing faster than the Americas’ in percentage terms, the Americas’ head start means neither of them will offer the same volume of opportunities as it will.

The market for global 3D printing technology is characterized by the presence of well-diversified domestic and international players with a range of product and service offerings. The top 3 competitors in the 3D printing services market in 2017 were Materialise NV, Photo Labs Inc. and Gitim GmbH. These three companies make up about three fourths of the market with Materialise NV’s share being over half of the market.

3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company is one of a new series of industry report that provide a market overview, analysis and forecasts of market size and industry statistics, market growth rates, market trends, market drivers, market restraints, market revenues, market shares and company profiles of the leading competitors in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The industry reports draw on 150,000 datasets. Extensive secondary research is augmented with exclusive insights and quotations from industry leaders obtained through interviews. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers.

Read 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: 3D Printing Hardware Devices Market, 3D Printing Software Market, 3D Printing Services Market, 3D Printing Materials Market.

Data Segmentations: 3D printing global and regional total and by product segments – hardware, software, services and materials 2014-22 market size and growth rates.

3D Printing Organizations Covered: D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, XYZprinting, SLM Solutions Group AG, M3D.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Rest of world)

Time Series: 2014-16 actuals, 2017 estimates, 2018-22 forecasts.

Other Information And Analyses: 3D printing market potential, processes involved in 3D printing, global 3D printer sales, market drivers, market challenges, market opportunities, company overview, business strategy, financial overview, products and services, SWOT analysis, recent developments, key executives for ten leading 3D technology companies.

Strategies For Participants In The 3D Printing Industry: The report explains over 30 strategies for 3D printing sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include increasing the efficiency of machines to expand the addressable market, a focus on customer training and education to promote awareness and technological developments such as 3D systems’ Jaw in a Day, the latest addition to its VSP (Virtual Surgical Planning) Reconstruction product line.

Opportunities For 3D Printing Sector Companies: The report reveals the global, regional and country subsegments where the 3d printing industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 86

Number of Tables: 33

Number of Figures: 40

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

