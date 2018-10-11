Dr. Marilyn Maze of PsyCoun Institute to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BALDWIN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marilyn Maze is a principal partner of PsyCoun Institute, which offers training related to psychology, counseling, and career development to counselors, social workers, and other mental health professionals.

PsyCoun Institute provides in-service training to counselors who want to improve and expand their skills to be more effective.

“It’s very important to me to stay connected with as many different types of counselors as possible because we all work together. We need each other,” says Dr. Maze.

PsyCoun works closely with school counselors, specifically in the area of Lauren’s Law, which deals with teen suicide.

“The emotional problems kids face these days can be really shocking, especially in inner-city schools,” says Dr. Maze. “As a school counselor, you’re just bombarded by these problems all day long and everything is urgent; it becomes very difficult to focus and very easy to become overwhelmed. PsyCoun works hard to help people make wise use of their time.”

Dr. Maze is a highly-experienced presenter and developer of training materials with experience in education, non-profit, and for-profit environments.

Dr. Maze has been helping individuals as a career counselor since 1975. One of the topics she is focused on is future jobs: understanding how work is changing and what that means for the people making career plans today.

“It is a brutal system. Whole fields disappear overnight when technologies are perfected. And a job search is very painful, especially for older people,” says Dr. Maze, “but it’s always seemed to me that finding a career where you can excel is very important.”

Since 2012, Dr. Maze has served as executive director of the Asia Pacific Career Development Association.

“One of the topics I give talks on is career planning around the world, knowing how our work differs in other countries is helpful to those of us in the field,” says Dr. Maze. “I am very excited about the growth of career planning in the Asia Pacific region. Technology has caused jobs to change very quickly. Parents are no longer able to guide their children because there are so many new jobs which they have never heard of. Asia is really vibrant and each country has similar problems when it comes to career counseling. So, we get together and share, and each person at our conference is from a different country.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Marilyn Maze in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on October 15th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on PsyCoun Institute, visit www.psycoun.com