Kristen Hetzel is Winner of 'Celebrating Women' Creative Writing Contest Rewarding Fun French Fashion
Recruiting for Good sponsored 'Celebrating Women Party' judges chose Kristen Hetzel as the winner; she wins fun French Shopping Experience on Montana Avenue.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The creative writing contest subject was; 'What Does Celebrating Women Mean to You.' We are grateful for all the women and men who participated; and for Le Macaron for allowing us to host the fun event. In addition to the experience, Kristen will be rewarded a shopping gift card...to buy something she loves. We look forward to continue hosting Fun French Parties."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, and Marketing/Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. And we are a proud founding member of www.Co-OpCelebratingWomen.com.
Co-Co Celebrating Women in collaboration with Recruiting for Good are sponsoring Fun French Parties in Santa Monica. We are combining activities women love, and sponsor a French teacher to attend and inspire learning. The first Sunday of every month, we host a fun party www.FunFrenchBrunch.com at Art's Table on Montana.
Kristen Hetzel is an athlete and member of Team USA. Kristen is ranked #6 in the world as a Duathlete and recently finished first for the United States at the 2015 ITU Duathlon World Championships in Adelade, AU. Kristen has been part of Team USA since 2013 and has been All-American in the Duathlon for the last 3 years. Besides being a fulltime athlete working out two and three times a day; Kristen is both a fulltime professional, and actor. To learn more visit http://www.KristenHetzel.com
Maud Loiseau captures the essence of women by creating delicate and sophisticated designs using the finest fabrics.Growing up in France, at the age of 21 and a recent graduate from the design school of Conde, the French “Pret-a-Porter” Syndicate selected her as one of the top 20 young designers. They featured her collection at their 2005 International Exhibition in Paris. She went on to work for bridal designer Elsa Gary for 2 years before deciding to move to Los Angeles. Mademoiselle Maud was born and celebrates the elegance of women with each design. www.mllemaud.com
