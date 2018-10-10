Canadian Recording Artist Dion Todd Returns with Hot New Single “Remedy for Insanity”
With a hypnotic beat, compelling voice, and powerful production from Grammy winner Philip Larsen, Dion Todd is exploding back onto the Canadian music scene.TORONTO, CANADA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dion Todd may have stepped away from music for several years to pursue business interests, but it’s clear that music runs through his veins. Transitioning from his incredible success in the business world, Dion is delivering unforgettable pop/dance music of the highest calibre, while surrounded by a team of true proven professionals, such as Grammy award-winning songwriter Tiffany Fred, and Grammy award-winning producer Philip Larsen. In exciting news, Dion’s label, Shyre, announced the release of his new single “Remedy for Insanity” on October 9, 2018. Co-written with Tiffany, the song hit #18 on the iTunes Top 200 dance chart in Canada. Co-written with Tiffany, the expectations surrounding the track are very high, and sets the stage for the release of his full length album in early 2019.
“Returning to music has re-energized my love for creating evocative songs with a positive emotional impact,” commented the passionate artist. “It also gives me an influential platform to bring awareness to causes that are important to me, such as working with underprivileged children, as well as victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking.”
“Remedy for Insanity” combines powerful lyrics and vocals, with an infectious melody and rhythm. Dion's obvious charisma is apparent throughout the song, and it would be no shocker if many couples end up calling this “their song”.
Hits are not anything new to Dion, with his single “Rocketship State of Mind” peaking at #22 on the Canadian Top 100 (ADISQ), and hitting the Top Ten on numerous charts including #1 in New Brunswick on 97.1 CKRO-FM. One of his previous singles, “Never Surrender,” hit #28 on the Canada Top 30 CHR/POP chart (Mediabase). Dion is also a three-time East Coast Music Award (ECMA) nominee.
Armed with a passion for music in one hand, and an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from one of the world’s most prestigious Universities MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in the other, one thing is certain, Dion Todd is well on his way to an even greater success. Really, anything is possible.
Don't miss “Remedy for Insanity.”
