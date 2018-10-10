Natalia Sishodia continues support for Lower Manhattan Brown Bag Lunch Ministry
Part of Trinity Church Wall Street, the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry serves hundreds of individuals in need of emergency food assistance each month.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brown Bag Lunch Ministry, an initiative which operates in Lower Manhattan, New York City, distributes daily brown bag lunches to those in need of emergency food assistance. Packed by volunteers from Trinity Church Wall Street, the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry also assists in connecting those in need with vital resources and other benefits.
Volunteers are largely made up of Trinity Church Wall Street's congregation, including New York City real estate broker Natalia Sishodia.
A dedicated volunteer and a supporter of numerous local charities and good causes, Sishodia explains that Trinity Church Wall Street is wholly committed to the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry, helping to transform the Lower Manhattan community. Through its grant-making, Trinity Church Wall Street also supports numerous community partners established to address the root causes of poverty in New York City.
While Lower Manhattan may not immediately appear to be an area in need of emergency food assistance, since the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry began the program has regularly served around 800 people each month.
Trinity Church Wall Street, through the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry and supported by volunteers such as Sishodia, offers emergency food assistance seven days a week from St. Paul's Chapel. Located on Broadway between Fulton Street and Vesey Street, 250-year-old St. Paul's Chapel is the oldest surviving church building in Manhattan.
Alongside the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry, Trinity Church Wall Street is well known for its social action and social justice programs including 'Art As Advocacy' and 'Church Meets City.'
To find out more about Trinity Church Wall Street, the Brown Bag Lunch Ministry, Art As Advocacy, Church Meets City, and other initiatives, or to register as a volunteer, please visit https://www.trinitywallstreet.org/.
