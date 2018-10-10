CSS MUSIC RELEASES NEW ROYALTY FREE MUSIC TRACKS FOR DOWNLOAD

CSS Music releases 200 royalty free music tracks for download . Lifetime Blanket license provides or Unlimited Productions and Uses.

When it comes to 'EPIC', take a listen to this stuff. It will part your hair big time” — Mike Fuller, CSS Music Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood based CSS Music, a leader in Royalty Free Music since 1982, has released 200 new royalty free music tracks for download from its website www.cssmusic.com. The CSS Music standard license is a Lifetime Blanket or so called “forever license” providing for unlimited uses in unlimited productions.

The new offerings include Super Themes® Big Screen 14, by film composer, David Wurst. Other new volumes include Repro-file Plus “Piano Stylings”, “Happy Rock” and “Light Corporate / Financial. A new Powertrax volume, “Drummers Drumming” features 10 drum and percussion compositions.

CSS Music Managing Director, Mike Fuller, boasts “ we couldn’t be prouder of David Wurst’s new Big Screen album. It literally defines the word ‘Epic’. No wimpy stuff here. You listen to this and it will part your hair big time. But you know, sometimes big is just too big. Less can be more. The term ‘Corporate’ is misused today. Really most of the corporate stuff being offered today is ‘Light Industrial’ or ‘Light Activity’. This is why we came out with ‘Light Corporate / Financial’ to bring some perspective to the term ‘Corporate’. In our view ‘Corporate’ ought to be big or at least bigger, while ‘Light Corporate’ ought to be smaller or less big. I guess there is no right answer but we took a stab at any way.”

CSS Music offers a variety of formats and purchasing options, perhaps the most popular of which is the single track download. Fuller continued, “the single track is fast, takes the fewest clicks and the more tunes in your cart, the bigger the earned discount. But most folks over look our ‘You Pick “em Plan’ that lets you buy pre-paid bulk downloads and save 50-90%. Single tracks are a fine way to go but a lost art today is the building or curating of a library tailored around an end user’s specific needs. Our solution to that is the virtual CD. We call it Q-Disc™. It makes sense in today’s ‘got to have it yesterday’ world. Best of all, it downloads virtually instantaneously. No freight, No Sales Tax , just great music when you need it. Our rule of thumb is if you can find 2 or more tunes on a volume, then it’s a safe buy.”

CSS Music royalty free music downloads come in 5 file formats: .mp3 320, Apple Lossless 44.1khz, .aif 44.1khz, .wav 44.1khz and .wav 48khz. Low rez versions are also available in .mp3 64 (am radio quality). Prior to purchasing, CSS Music clients can download a lo-fi version to “try before you buy”.