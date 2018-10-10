Copetti & Co. invites small and medium sized companies to engage in a dialogue to better their tax situation and relationship with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copetti & Co. invites small and medium sized companies in Durham Region to engage in a dialogue to better their tax situation and relationship with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Tax rules can be complicated, and maneuvering the reefs and shoals of tax reporting can be tricky if you don’t have a guide to help you stay within the lines as well as optimizing your returns for economic benefit.

The people at CRA can at times be very demanding and a contentious relationship can quickly develop, which is often to the detriment of the company. It’s hard to ask for a break from folks you have been yelling at.

At Copetti, our tax experts will help you pay only the tax you need to pay, while keeping you in a health relationship with the folks at CRA.

“Our longstanding relationship with the people at CRA have created a very advantageous relationship, especially for when things go wrong. Our relationship with CRA is at the service of our customers, making sure they get all the breaks they deserve while maintaining a friendly, professional relationship,” says Kim Copetti, CEO of Copetti & Co. “With a good relationship we can work through all the problems that may arise, reducing the stress and anxiety at tax time.”

Copetti and Company is a premier full-service accounting firm which has been serving the Durham region for over 20 years. We are committed to the success of our clients, our people and our community. The firm provides accounting and assurance services, personal and corporate tax compliance and business advisory services. We serve a variety of clients ranging from individuals and families to owner-managed businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Contact:

Copetti & Company

601 Brock St. South

Whitby ON L1N 4L1

(905) 666-2111